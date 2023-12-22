“Each of the lyrics is piercing through”: BTS’ Jimin adding Bangtan’s debut showcase in ‘Closer Than This’ MV leaves fans emotional

On December 22, 2023, Bighit Music released BTS' Jimin's much-awaited digital single, Closer Than This, sending internet into a meltdown with the music video, its lyrics, and much more.

While announcing the singer's new digital single on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, Bighit Music mentioned:

"Closer Than This is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that “Closer Than This”, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth."

In his music video, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer has also included BTS's debut showcase, making fans nostalgic and reminding them of the times when the group just began their journey towards becoming the biggest boy band in the world.

"Started tearing up": Fans can't get enough of Jimin's Closer Than This MV

"Started tearing up": Fans can't get enough of Jimin's Closer Than This MV

As BTS' Jimin released the Closer Than This music video, fans opined that the singer beautifully conveyed the message that he will always be present for them, never letting them go no matter how difficult the situation can be.

The video begins with the singer and a team of producers sincerely preparing the song, expressing his love and admiration for fans and members. It showcases the Like Crazy singer recording his song in the studio, BTS' journey, big-stage performances, and other memorable moments.

In the music video, there are several clips from BTS' previous concerts capturing members giggling and conveying a promise to the fans. The Like Crazy singer also included BTS' (Bangtan) debut in the Closer Than This music video, showcasing the younger versions of the members as they debuted in 2013, with the younger Like Crazy singer practicing his choreography.

As the showcase played, the following lyrics were heard in the background:

"Starting on June 13. To the us of the present, here and now. Even if you're not here, at the same place, always."

The Bangtan showcase made fans elated and sad simultaneously. They expressed missing the members more now that Jimin has dedicated Closer Than This to both the members and fans. They eagerly wished for the group to return from their mandatory military service soon, longing to interact with them once again.

Fans stated that the Closer Than This music video, lyrics, and everything about it made them emotional.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, along with fellow group member Jungkook. They are expected to be discharged from their duties in 2025.