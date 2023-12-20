“This is just so vmin coded”: Fans swoon as BTS' V makes a special appearance in Jimin’s new dance video teasing his new single ‘Closer Than This’

On December 20, 2023, the official Instagram handle of Bighit Entertainment posted a video titled This Is Jimin featuring the Like Crazy singer grooving to his upcoming single, Closer Than This. In the Instagram post, Kim Taehyung made a special appearance at the end of the video, where the duo were spotted giggling.

Fans were ecstatic to see the two best friends together after they enlisted for their mandatory military service. One user, after watching their interactions in the video, commented:

Expand Tweet

Fans can't get enough of Jimin and Kim Taehyung's interaction in the latest Instagram video

In the video on the official Instagram account of BTS, the Like Crazy singer was initially spotted grooving to an unknown song with three back dancers. After concluding his choreography on the unreleased song, he took the phone in his hand and revealed Kim Taehyung.

Kim Taehyung and Jimin subsequently walked side by side while keeping the phone's camera towards the mirror so that fans could see him. As they took nascent steps, Taehyung, who was donning a black trench coat, brown t-shirt paired with jeans, and white shoes, went in front of the mirror and posed for a photo, making a V pose.

Later, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer put the phone on the floor, and the duo posed for a selfie together, bowing and bidding farewell with lots of giggles.

Seeing their video, fans became emotional as Taehyung and Jimin enlisted for mandatory military service on December 11 and 12, respectively. After watching them together giggling and playing around, fans miss them more and wish to see them as soon as possible. They also discovered the duo filmed the video on their last Weverse live on December 5, 2023.

Check out how fans are reacting to Kim Taehyung's special appearance in the Like Crazy singer's latest Instagram video posted on the official account of Bighit Entertainment:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After some time, Bighit Entertainment announced that the Like Crazy singer would release his digital solo single, Closer Than This.

"Closer Than This” is a heartfelt fan song that encapsulates Jimin’s genuine feelings for ARMY. As we approach the final days of 2023, we hope that “Closer Than This”, with its lyrics conveying Jimin’s love and affection for his fans, will bring you hope and warmth," Bighit's statement read.

The announcement led fans to claim that the song on which the singer was dancing in the video must be his upcoming digital single. The agency announced through a press release on the South Korean social media platform and stated:

Expand Tweet

Closer Than This is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2023, at 2 pm KST.