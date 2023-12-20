On December 20, 2023, the South Korean media outlet, Korea JoongAng Daily reported that all seven BTS members own over $7.7 million shares, ranking among the wealthiest shareholders in the entertainment industry.

According to the aforementioned outlet, as per the private company researcher, Korea CXO Institute's report, there is a list of 34 people in the entertainment industry who owns shares worth over the 10 billion won and the K-pop group is part of the list.

As soon as fans got to know about the BTS member's shares in the entertainment industry, they took to social media to react to the same.

Expand Tweet

Fans are proud of the BTS members for having a massive amount of shares

Each member of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook - owns over 10 billion won ($7.7 million) and is part of the 10 billion won club, according to the list released by the Korea CXO Institute on December 18, 2023.

Kim Taehyung, Jimin, Suga, and Jungkook have estimated shares of around 16 billion won, while j-hope, RM, and Jin's estimated shares are valued at 14.6 billion won, 13.5 billion won, and 12.2 billion won, respectively. All of them received 68,385 shares from Bang Si-hyuk when they renewed their contracts with Bighit Entertainment in 2018.

BTS members are the only K-pop group featured in the report/list, while other wealthy individuals include well-known executives and producers. According to the CXO Institute, the value of each BTS member's shares increased by over twenty percent compared to the value of shares in February 2023.

Expand Tweet

Fans are currently bragging about the members' wealth on social media, stating that they are still humble and down-to-earth despite accumulating an enormous amount of wealth through their hard work and dedication.

They are also complimenting Bang Si-hyuk for utilizing the members' talent in the right manner, leading to their significant earnings. Many also expressed their wishes to see the members become even wealthier in the future with the value of shares rising.

Check out how fans are reacting to the news of the group members owning over $7.7 million in shares, ranking among the wealthiest shareholders in the entertainment industry:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, according to the aforementioned outlet, Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of HYBE Labels, topped the list with an accumulation of over 3.07 trillion won worth in stocks or 13,151,394 shares, followed by JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young and YG Entertainment's Yang Hyun-suk. Moreover, 12 out of the 34 individuals on the list were solely from HYBE Labels.

BTS members are currently serving for their mandatory military service and are expected to reunite as a group in 2025.