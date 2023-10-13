"So excited": ARMYs rejoice as Bang Si-hyuk confirms 10th year anniversary project of BTS' HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series

On October 13, 2023, Bang Si-hyuk revealed that there will be a 10th-anniversary project for BTS' HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series in an interview with Bloomberg's Kim So-hee and Lucas Shaw, held at the Bloomberg Screentime in Los Angeles.

Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa or The Most Beautiful Moment in My Life is a trilogy series including albums, namely The Most Beautiful Moment of Life Pt.1, The Most Beautiful Moment Life Pt.2, and The Most Beautiful Moment of Life: Young Forever. The trilogy series deals with the uncertainties, challenges, and hurdles faced by people in their adulthood. With the future full of uncertain events, adults are caught up in their dilemma to either cling onto futile hope or look forward to something surreal.

As soon as Bang Si-hyuk announced the upcoming projects, fans were over the moon, stating that they found a reason to live, as the aforementioned series is one of the most meaningful and popular series among fans. They have yet to decipher what the music videos and other content related to the series wanted to convey and are excited as well.

"HYYH is very precious to me": ARMYs can't wait to see what Bang Si-hyuk have prepared for the BTS's aforementioned album

At the Bloomberg Screentime event, Bang Si-hyuk talked about the growth of Big Hit Entertainment and how in 2015, BTS released the HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series, showcasing their growth as artists and more. At the time when the series transformed the members into global stars, they promised to launch a 10th-anniversary project for the series and stated, as translated by the user mhereonlyforbts:

"And you know in 2015 BTS released "hyyh:the most beautiful moment in life" album, an important album series for them to show their growth as artists,reflected their lives & who they were. This became one of the what launched them into their global stars, global band."

He further stated that even if the group had not renewed their contracts with the agency, they would have still launched a project for the aforementioned series.

"When we were young, we were all working together,we set to each other to pull a 10 anniversary album of the project. Even if they hadnt signed with us they still would have released without us but it's very important to me to keep this promise."

As Bang Si-hyuk announced the 10-year anniversary project for HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, fans are excited to see how much more information regarding the stories about several music videos of the series will be unveiled in the upcoming anniversary project. Many fans have also expressed that this series by BTS has been special to them as it intrigued them to connect with the members more explicitly, and they can't wait for the project.

Check out how fans are reacting to the latest announcement made by Bang Si-hyuk regarding the 10th-anniversary project for HYYH: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life:

Moreover, BTS' Kim Namjoon and Suga also had a conversation about the HYYH era on the latter's talk-show, Suchwita. J-hope also confessed that since Suga was in charge of everything related to the series, he even coughed up blood while writing songs, showcasing the determination and will of the members while they worked on the aforementioned series.

Needless to say, the BTS's album was released in both Korean and Japanese, forming a more intimate connection with the latter fanbase. Fans are elated that the precious album will finally have a 10th-anniversary project, and they can't wait for it.

The 10th-anniversary project is slated to air in 2025, following the completion of BTS members' military service.