On December 16, Jimin's father, Park Hyun-soo launched his brand ZMILLENIAL featuring apparel and miscellaneous goods made in Busan, South Korea at the center of Takasaki, Japan.

The day before the shop's launch, over three hundred people lined up as seen in viral videos on social media. They excitedly waited outside the shop to witness the grand opening taking shelter under umbrellas as depicted in the viral videos even when it was raining.

As the fans visited Jimin's father's shop, ZMILLENIAL, they noticed unique details related to the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer on the clothing outfits and miscellaneous products such as mugs.

These items featured details linked to the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer, including his birth year (1995), a crescent moon, the number 13, and more. Fans soon shared videos and experiences from Park Hyun-soo's shop with one user tweeting:

"I love the concept": Fans can't stop praising Jimin's father's shop ZMILLENNIAL

As fans visited Park Hyun-soo's shop ZMILLENNIAL they discovered various products including hoodies, stationery, cups, sweatshirts, T-shirts, Jimin's portrait, purple clothing pieces, a crescent-shaped necklace, a beanie, a purple-colored pen, and other types of products.

Clothing items featured words related to the Like Crazy singer such as Youth, Young Forever, his birth year, 1995 reminding fans of the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer.

The crescent-shaped moon and Jimin's favorite number, 13, were also printed on the products. The packaging of the products was purple with a crescent moon and the year 1995 engraved leaving an impression of Park Hyun-soo's love and admiration for the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer. Fans couldn't get enough of the ZMILLENNIAL products.

Several visitors to the shop in Japan have been sharing pictures and videos on social media showcasing the ambiance and atmosphere of the shop on social media.

They mention that the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's father worked hard for the shop, congratulating him on the grand opening, with more than three hundred people lining up. Fans also complimented the beauty of the products expressing how they couldn't get enough as it reminded them of Jimin.

Check out fan's reactions as they are in awe discovering details related to the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer on his father's brand, ZMILLENNIAL's merchandise:

In recent updates, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer is expected to make his return from the military in 2025 after completing his 18-month service.