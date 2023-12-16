"Like son like father": Fans go wild as people line up following the launch of Jimin's father shop ZMILLENIAL

On December 16, 2023, several videos and photos went viral, showcasing people lining up outside BTS' Jimin's father, Park Hyun-soo's shop, ZMILLENIAL, following its launch in Takasaki, Japan.

It can be observed in the viral videos that three hundred people have been lining up to enter the shop since the previous night, welcoming the inauguration of the new store. At times, there was rain, and people sought shelter under umbrellas during the night.

The videos and photos of Jimin's father's shop launch soon went viral on social media. Fans stated that, similar to the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer, his father, Park Hyun-soo is also a famous and reputed figure among fans. His popularity is evident through the viral content.

"Something related to Jimin": Fans can't get enough of Park Hyun-soo's shop ZMILLENIAL

The shop ZMILLENIAL, owned by Jimin's father, offers various goods, including clothing outfits and products related to Jimin. The brand sells hoodies, shirts, sweatshirts, cups, and a variety of miscellaneous items. These items are connected to Jimin through details like his date of birth, birth year (1995), the number 13, or featuring the words "Youth" or the crescent moon.

Even before the scheduled launch, hundreds of fans lined up outside the shop to purchase the variety of products made by Park Hyun-soo in Busan, South Korea, and sold in Japan. Fans who visited the shop posted several videos complimenting the beauty and ambiance of ZMILLENIAL, stating that waiting outside the shop and lining up at night was worth it. Many fans also made purchases from the Japanese store.

Check out how fans are reacting as people line up following the launch of Like Crazy singer father's shop ZMILLENIAL:

As fans visited the shop, they congratulated Jimin's father on a grand launch, stating that it was no less than a "Jiminland."

The store featured pictures of the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer, his inspired hoodies, portraits, and more that reminded them of the idol currently enlisted for his mandatory military service. Fans are both elated and proud of the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer's father's shop launch and expressed their desire to visit the shop soon for those tracking the event online.

The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow BTS member Jungkook. The singer is expected to conplete his mandatory military service within eighteen months and will be discharged by 2025.