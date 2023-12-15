What are dog tags? Fans elated as companion soldiers, BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin are speculated to exchange each other's

On December 12, 2023, BTS members Jungkook and Jimin enlisted for their mandatory military duty together at the training center. In South Korea, every able-bodied male citizen between the ages of 18 and 31 is obligated to enlist in the military for eighteen months or more.

As Jimin and Jungkook have enlisted for their mandatory military service together, they are called companion soldiers. But what has excited fans is the speculation that the duo will exchange their dog tags following conventions in the South Korean military.

In South Korea, every soldier has to wear two dog tags. A dog tag is an identification tag worn around the neck by military personnel. It contains personal information, including medical details such as blood type, history of vaccinations, and other relevant information. These tags identify a soldier in case of injuries, wounds, or fatalities.

Fans are proud of Jimin and Jungkook being each other's military companion

Jungkook and Jimin are obliged to wear two military dog tags. According to speculations, both companion soldiers will not only wear their own dog tag but also exchange the other tag with each other, wearing it around the neck.

The CIMUSA website explains the importance of dog tags:

"Significant in identifying soldiers wounded or killed in action. These dog tags replace plastic printed identity cards due to their resistance to harsh weather conditions and durability. Generally, each soldier is allotted two dog tags, with one worn as a chain around the neck, and the other kept inside the soldier's shoes."

Upon the speculation breaking that Jungkook and Jimin would exchange each other's dog tags, fans were elated. They said that according to military service norms, it will provide a sense of security for the idols and empower them.

Check out how fans are reacting to the speculation that companion soldiers Jungkook and Jimin are set to exchange each other's dog tags:

As companion soldiers, they have been dispatched to the same training center. After receiving basic training, they will be sent to the same living units on the base and will be discharged at the same time.

Dog tags are usually used in the military at the time of a soldier's death. One dog tag is attached to a soldier's body at the time of their death, while the other tag is used as a record of the soldier's death. Sometimes, it is given to the soldier's family.

Jungkook and the Like Crazy singer are expected to be discharged from their mandatory military service in 2025 and complete their duty within 18 months.