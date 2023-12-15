"King of being unserious": Fans go gaga over BTS' Jungkook and Usher's behind-the-scenes video for Standing Next To You remix MV

On December 15, 2023, BTS' Jungkook uploaded the behind-the-scenes video of the Standing Next to You remix music video with the American singer and songwriter Usher, sending fans into a meltdown.

On the same day, Bighit Entertainment released the much-awaited Jungkook's Standing Next to You remix (feat.Usher) performance video, where fans could not stop praising the pair for their synchornization of choreography, dance break, vocals, and more.

In the behind-the-scenes footage for the aforementioned remix, fans could see how Jungkook was comfortable, and he was smiling while posing for the photo with the American singer. Fans took to social media to express their excitement, and one fan tweeted:

Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's behind-the-scenes video with Usher for Standing Next to You remix MV

On November 3, 2023, BTS' Jungkook released his first-ever debut album, GOLDEN, featuring eleven tracks with Standing Next to You as the lead track. The album also featured many foreign artists who were credited with the lyrics of the song, including Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, DJ Snake, and others.

Now that the golden maknae has collaborated with Usher for the Standing Next to You remix, fans are going gaga over it. They can't stop complimenting the duo for the iconic collaboration where they slayed it.

In the behind-the-scenes music video for the Standing Next to You remix featuring Usher, fans can see the great chemistry between the two singers. At first, in the video, it is visible how the two are coordinating comfortably to synchronize their dancing steps while the golden maknae continues to teach Usher.

It is also seen how the golden maknae continues to make hilarious reactions while posing for photos with Usher. The two are seen enjoying and smiling throughout the process of filming the aforementioned video. Usher also gives a thumbs up to the BTS member while agreeing with his statements. In the end, the two hug each other, signifying that the filming for Standing Next to You went well and they enjoyed the process.

On December 12, 2023, the Standing Next to You singer enlisted for his mandatory military service with fellow BTS member Jimin, where both J-Hope and Suga took vacation from the army to bid adieu to the maknaes of the group. Fans are willing to wait for Jungkook to return after serving his country, and they wish him a healthy stay.

The Standing Next to You singer is expected to return from his military service in 2025 after completing his duty over the course of eighteen months.