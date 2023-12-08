“Friendship goals”: Fans in awe as BTS’ Jungkook sends a coffee truck to cheer his 97 liner bestie Cha Eun-woo on his filming location

On December 8, a user shared on the Instiz application a picture of Jungkook sending a coffee truck to the South Korean actor and singer Cha Eun-woo on his filming set.

The close friends and celebrities send each other trucks consisting of different types of edibles to showcase their support for them in South Korea.

Fans in awe as BTS’ Jungkook sends a coffee truck to cheer his 97 liner bestie, Cha Eun- woo on his filming location (Image via X)

As the picture went viral on social media, fans could not contain their excitement. They stated the duo always supports each other and referred to them as 97 liner besties since both were born in the year 1997. One fan tweeted with much enthusiasm upon seeing the post:

"Friendship goals 'make him do extra work' why jungkook why."

"So beautiful": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo's friendship

As Jungkook sent a coffee truck to Cha Eun-woo's filming set, he also attached some quotes urging the actor to work hard.

The idol further asked the director, writer, staff, and actors to make his 97 liner best friend work hard, which made many fans giggle on social media. He wrote the following words:

"Eunwoo, work hard. Director, writer, staff, actors! Please make our EunWoo do many things."

The duo has showcased support for each other at many moments. Recently, they even posted a TikTok video together, grooving to the golden maknae's first digital single, Seven, marking the first time Cha Eun-woo was featured in any TikTok video.

The duo was previously spotted having dinner together with their other close friend, SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu.

As fans came to know about Jungkook sending a coffee truck to Cha Eun-woo's filming set, they were over the moon. Fans of both stars stated that it is amusing to see the two handsome friends extending their support for each other, expressing support for both idols, and showcasing a supportive attitude.

Check out how fans are reacting as Jungkook sends a coffee truck to cheer his 97 liner bestie Cha Eun-woo on his filming location.

Meanwhile, many fans also kept complimenting the golden maknae for being a supportive and sweet friend to the A Good Day To Be A Dog actor, who never fails to showcase his support at the right time.

New pictures also surfaced on social media, where fans could see how his other friend, SEVENTEEN'S Mingyu, sent a coffee truck to Cha Eun-woo for his filming set.

In other updates, Cha Eun-woo is set to hold his first solo fancon titled "2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator" next year, while the golden maknae of BTS will enlist for his mandatory service on December 11, according to reports by Dispatch.