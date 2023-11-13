When will Cha Eunwoo's A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 6 air? MBC set to release two episodes this week

After canceling Cha Eun-woo's A Good Day To Be A Dog's airing twice due to the Korea Baseball Organization postseason Semi-playoff Game 3, MBC has announced that they will be releasing the two episodes in a row on November 15, 2023.

This means that MBC will not be following their regular pattern of releasing one episode every Wednesday for this week either.

The story of A Good Day To Be A Dog, according to IMDb, explores:

"An unpredictable fantasy romance between a woman living under a curse that causes her to turn into a dog when kissed and the only one who can help her overcome the curse is a man who is afraid of dogs."

A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 5 and 6 will air on the same day

K-drama fans were expecting to only watch episode 5 this week due to the delay. However, to their surprise, MBC has decided to release both episodes 5 and 6 of A Good Day To Be A Dog on the same day to compensate for the loss fans experienced over the last few weeks when episodes were canceled due to ongoing games.

So far, only four episodes of Cha Eun-woo's drama have been released, and A Good Day To Be A Dog episodes 5 and 6 are set to release simultaneously on November 15, 2023, Wednesday, at 9 PM KST.

Fans will be able to stream the drama in different countries and on various platforms, including Viki Rakuten, Viu, and Wavve.

Cha Eun-woo portrays the role of a young, charismatic math teacher named Jin Seo-won who has a fear of dogs due to a traumatizing incident in his childhood. Park Gyu-young plays the role of Han Hae-na, also a teacher in the same school where Seo-won teaches.

During a moment of intoxication, Hae-na mistakenly kisses Seo-won, which triggers her family curse - a woman is turned into a dog every night for six hours if she kisses a male and the curse can only be broken by kissing the same person in her dog form.

The pair has grown close due to their efforts in the last four episodes.

Hae-na and Seo-won have been interacting more than usual in the last four episodes. While the former attempts to break her curse by going on dinner dates and spending time with Seo-won, he finds himself drawn towards Hae-na because of her kind nature and the way she treats him.

Hae-na plans to break her curse and conspires with Seo-won's nephew, who knows her secretm in episode 4. She ends up transforming into her dog form while Hae-na sleeps in his room and finally seizes the opportunity to kiss him. However, she realizes the next morning that the curse will only break if she kisses him while he's awake.

Hae-na thus changes her course of action, instead planning to talk to Seo-won about how she can help him overcome his fear of dogs.

Hopefully, Seo-won will finally break down the barriers he has kept and share his fears and traumatic memories with Hae-na. The details of their past life set from Joseon era might also be revealed in the upcoming episodes.

K-drama fans are waiting with bated breath for the two episodes of A Good Day To Be A Dog.