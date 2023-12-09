On December 9, 2023, Bighit Entertainment dropped BTS' Jungkook's Hate You official visualizer, sending fans into an emotional state.

Jungkook released his full-length studio album Golden on November 3, featuring eleven songs and many collaborations. The album features Standing Next to You as the lead track, and Shawn Mendes is credited with the song Hate You as well.

As Bighit Entertainment dropped the official Hate You Visualizer, fans could not stop drawing parallels between it and Jungkook's Euphoria music video, which was released in 2018 as part of BTS's 'Euphoria: Theme of Love Yourself (Wonder).' Upon finding the parallels between the two music videos, a fan tweeted:

"The same innocent face."

Fans can't get enough of Jungkook's Hate You official visualizer

As the official visualizer for the Hate You music video begins, Jungkook can be seen sitting in a bedroom, singing the sad lyrics of Hate You, where he conveys how he needs to hate his significant other to avoid feeling the pain of separation.

The golden maknae is also visible singing the same lyrics with melancholic eyes in various places, whether it be on a terrace or balcony.

Fans have noticed how the camera angles and his standing position in the Hate You visualizer music video are similar to those in the Euphoria music videos. They state that the Hate You music video reminds them of the Euphoria era.

They continue to praise the cinematic parallels between the two music videos, believing it does justice to the golden maknae's voice, and they keep falling in love with his visuals, vocals, and cinematography.

Some fans even call Hate You the reverse version of Euphoria. In Hate You, the protagonist wants to forget their significant other and needs to hate that person to do so.

In Euphoria, it's more about loving others and oneself. Fans state that even though the two radiate different meanings and vibes, the cinematic parallels between the Hate You visualizer and Euphoria music video have compelled them to find similarities between the two.

Check out how fans are reacting as they go wild, drawing cinematic parallels between Jungkook's Hate You visualizer and the Euphoria music video.

Meanwhile, the Standing Next to You singer won big at the 2023 Pop Golden Awards, where his song Seven (feat. Latto) bagged the Golden K-pop Song of the Year. Fans continue to congratulate the idol on social media for his recent win.

The Standing Next to You singer is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 13, 2023, as reported by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch. He will enlist alongside Jimin.