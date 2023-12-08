“Our #1 Taehyungie stan”: Fans go gaga as BTS’ Jungkook sings Kim Taehyung's “Slow Dancing”, “Love Me Again,” & “Rainy Days” during his Weverse live

On December 8, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he did a live broadcast to interact with fans for the last time before his military enlistment.

Bighit Entertainment has recently announced through a press release on Weverse that the golden maknae is confirmed to enlist for his mandatory military service and stated:

"RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

As Jungkoook came live, he sang many songs from Kim Taehyung's Layover album, including Rainy Days, Love Me Again, and Slow Dancing.

Soon, fans were ecsatic, and one fan tweeted:

Fans want Kim Taehyung and Jungkook to collaborate in future

As Jungkook came live on Weverse, he talked about many things, including his shaved head for the military and how he continued to tease ARMYs about having his head shaved. He also talked about how he's going to miss his pet dog, Bam, while serving in the military.

Apart from that, the idol sang many songs from his album GOLDEN and from Kim Taehyung's debut album Layover. He sang Slow Dancing, Love Me Again, and Rainy Days, sending fans into a frenzy. Fans also remembered how Jungkook recorded and directed Love Me Again at his house with Kim Tae-hyung.

Fans continued to praise the golden maknae's voice as he sang the three songs of V. They stated that the duo needs to collaborate in the future, as their vocals will mesmerize everyone.

Meanwhile, even V sang Jungkook's song during his Weverse live, showcasing the strong bond the duo shares.

Meanwhile, the idol not only sang Kim Taehyung's songs from Layover but also imitated Choi Woo-shik's version of "blood, sweat & subtraction" instead of the real version of the song Blood, Sweat & Tears.

The imitated version of Choi Woo-shik's Blood, Sweat & Substraction was shown in the Korean variety show Jinny's Kitchen, where Kim Taehyung played the role of an intern.

Fans were elated and stated that the Golden Maknae must be watching V's variety show as well and silently showcasing his support for the Love Me Again singer. They are also happy that Jungkook is updated on all the things related to V.

In recent updates, both Kim Taehyung and Golden Maknae are set to enlist for their mandatory military service on December 12 and 11, 2023, respectively, as reported by Dispatch.