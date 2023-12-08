On December 8, 2023, the BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared a video update with Park Hyung-sik on Instagram. The video sparked speculations that the duo celebrated the Love Me Again singer's birthday ahead of his military enlistment.

The South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, reported that the Love Me Again singer will reportedly enlist on December 12, 2023. After the video update, fans have been speculating that the duo have met to bid adieu to the idol before he enlists for his mandatory military duty.

One of the fans wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"The best people to brighten our day! Glad Taehyung is with Hyungsik and taking all those advises as well as soaking in all the Love!"

"I AM CRYING": Fans are elated to see Kim Taehyung and Park Hyung-sik spending time together

As Kim Taehyung shared the Instagram video on his story, fans could see him recording while Park Hyung-sik drove the car. The duo wore white outfits and the Love Me Again singer captioned his Instagram story:

"Is it real that today we're wearing the same outfit?"

While Kim Taehyung covered his face with a black mask, fans spotted a birthday gift behind him in the backseat sparking speculation that the two celebrated Kim Taehyung's birthday before his military enlistment.

V's birthday falls on December 30 and he is reportedly enlisting on December 12 leading fans to assume Park Hyung-sik has decided to celebrate his birthday earlier. Some fans also believe that Park Hyung-sik and Kim Taehyung will unite with Park Seo-joon to celebrate his birthday on December 16.

Fans are over the moon about the close friendship between the duo and can't get enough of it. They are ecstatic that Wooga Squad members continue to support each other especially now that V is enlisting for his mandatory military service.

For those unversed, Wooga Squad is a well-known group of Korean actors and singers. Wooga, their nickname, is a short form of Woori-ga- gajok-inga, translated to 'Are we family.' Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and V make up the Wooga Squad, which is praised for their close relationship.

Check out how fans are reacting to speculation about BTS' V and Park Hyung-sik celebrating the former's birthday ahead of his military enlistment:

Many fans also assume that Park Hyung-sik must be providing advice to the Love Me Again singer as he is set to join the Special Mission Unit at Capital Defence Command. Fans have discovered that Park Hyung-sik served in the same unit during his mandatory military service.

Fans are glad to see the Love Me Again singer spending quality time with his close ones before enlisting for his mandatory military service.