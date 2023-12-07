"Sold out King": Fans go gaga as BTS' Kim Taehyung's Mute Boston Bag becomes the first artist-made collection to sell out despite multiple restocks

On December 7, 2023, several videos went viral on social media, which showed BTS' Kim Taehyung's Mute Boston Bag became the first artist-made collection to sell out despite multiple restocks.

Expand Tweet

In December 2021, Bighit Entertainment announced for the first time that BTS members would be introducing their self-made merchandise. Since then, three rounds of pre-orders have been conducted. The fourth round of pre-orders for the merchandise started on December 7, 2023.

As the videos went viral on social media, fans kept their eyes on the Weverse Shop, where they could purchase the Mute Boston Bag.

Soon, the fans started praising the Love Me Again singer for his power and influence. They took to social media to express themselves, with one fan referring to the singer as the person whose name is enough to make people buy the product and tweeting:

"Sold out King."

Expand Tweet

"High demands": Fans are proud of Kim Taehyung for selling our Mute Boston Bag within seconds

Expand Tweet

On December 7, 2023, the fourth round of pre-orders for the artist-made Collection by BTS started. Fans could purchase various self-curated merchandise by the members, including:

Jin's pillow, pajamas

V's Brooch Set

Jungkook's ARMYST Zip-Up Hoody

RM's Bungeo-ppang Wind Chime, ARMY Jogger Pants

Suga's Guitar Pick Necklace, Black Note & Cover

J-hope's Hope Pot Set, Side by Side Mini Bag,

Jimin's With You Hoody, Red Carving Earring

V's Mute Boston Bag

Jungkook's Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp

Kim Taehyung's Mute Boston Bag quickly sold out after being available for pre-order, as seen in fan-shared screen recordings on social media. After fifteen minutes, the bags were restocked and sold out again within seconds, showcasing fans' desire to purchase V's self-made merchandise from the Weverse Shop.

Some fans noted multiple restocks before the Mute Boston Bag finally sold out, preventing friends of fans from purchasing it due to high demand.

Expand Tweet

Fans praised Kim Taehyung's selling power, highlighting the uniqueness and usefulness of the Mute Boston Bag. As the fourth round of the artist-made collection begins, fans are determined not to miss their chance to buy it.

Check out how fans are reacting as BTS' Kim Taehyung's Mute Boston Bag becomes the first artist-made collection to sell out even after multiple restocks.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the bag is not only sold out on Weverse but also on other platforms, including Global, Japan FC Shop, and others. Jungkook's Mikrokosmos Mood Lamp was another highly demanded item that sold out rapidly, even after multiple restocks.

Due to the made-to-order basis of the artist-made collection, there is a longer production period and a maximum production limit within the given timeframe. BigHit Entertainment explained that some items may sell out early.

Kim Taehyung is set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, according to reports from the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch.