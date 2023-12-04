"UNREAL": BTS' Kim Taehyung leaves Running Man viewers speechless with his visuals in every frame

On December 3, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung appeared on the Running Man show alongside South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho, enchanting fans with his visuals.

Running Man is the South Korean variety program and its synopsis as per Mydramalist reads:

"In each episode, the members must compete in a series of games and missions to win the race. As they fight to win prizes and avoid penalties, the members show their chemistry with each other and the celebrity guests that occasionally join."

As the Love Me Again singer appeared on the show, fans were stunned by his visuals. They took to social media to praise the idol and stated that he looked "unreal."

"God took extra time making him": Fans hail Kim Taehyung's appearance on Running Man

As several clips from the South Korean variety program went viral on social media, fans couldn't get enough of the idol's advanced way of handling every game and hailed him for his chemistry with the cast, and for making everyone laugh. Fans were sure that the Love Me Again singer had played many games in Run BTS, and beating him would be impossible.

The Love Me Again singer entertained viewers so much on the SBS show that some even expressed that they wanted him to be a permanent member of the show. The idol also disclosed during the show that he wore gold bracelets on both of his wrists so that he could sell them in case he had to lose in the caramel game. The game involved the contestants having to catch caramel cubes falling from above. The tricks and tactics that the idol used to play won fans over.

The singer opted for a minimalistic and formal outfit and fans couldn't get enough of his look. He wore a suit with a black t-shirt underneath and enhanced his look with minimal makeup. He collaborated with fellow South Korean actor Seung-ho on the show and looked stunning in broad daylight as he wore a white outfit to play outdoor games.

Netizens were also glad to receive several behind-the-scenes photos of Kim Taehyung from Running Man.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung's appearance on the show also increased the viewership ratings of the series, according to Nielsen Korea. The South Korean media outlet SBS Entertainment reported that as the idol appeared on the latest episode of Running Man, the viewership ratings of the variety program reached 4.9% per minute and surpassed the target index of 3% rating for Entertainment shows.

Kim Taehyung is reportedly set to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, as per Dispatch.