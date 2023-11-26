"I am not ready": Fans get emotional as BTS' Kim Tae-hyung's Instagram story leads to speculation that he shaved his head

On November 26, 2023, BTS Kim Tae-hyung took to his Instagram and shared a cryptic story, raising speculation among fans that the Love Me Again singer might have shaved his head ahead of his mandatory military service.

Recently, Bighit Entertainment, the BTS star's agency, updated fans with a press release on South Korean social media platform Weverse, revealing that the four remaining members of the group, including Kim Namjoon, Jimin, Kim Tae-hyung, and Jungkook have initiated their military enlistment process, evoking mixed feelings among fans.

In the latest story shared by the singer, fans can see hair on the ground, leading to speculation that it might be for the upcoming military service.

One fan tweeted in shock that they are not ready to let him go:

"That was a huge punch": Fans sad that they might have to bid adieu to Kim Tae-hyung

As Kim Tae-hyung shared on his Instagram story, it was visible that the chopped hair had fallen on the marble floor, and the idol also added an emoji of a male cutting his hair with scissors.

In South Korea, every male citizen has to serve in the military for a period between the ages of 18-31 due to their ongoing tension with the neighboring country, North Korea. Even celebrities have to follow the call of the country, and it looks like Kim Tae-hyung has already begun the process for mandatory military enlistment.

Before beginning the process, every male citizen has to get their hair cut, and according to the Love Me Again singer's Instagram story, fans are assuming that the idol has shaved his head and finally got his buzzcut.

This is also a sign that the idol might enlist for his military service sooner than fans had expected. However, there is no confirmation from Bighit Entertainment regarding this yet.

After V's Instagram story went viral, fans could not control their tears, and they took to social media expressing that they are not at all fine after this, and they do not want Kim Tae-hyung to go sooner.

Here's how fans are reacting as the Love Me Again singer shared the picture of his seemingly chopped hair on social media:

Fans are sad all over the internet and are not ready to let go of the Love Me Again singer soon.

Meanwhile, the idol is all set to make his appearance on the Korean variety show, Running Man, on December 3, 2023.