"Giving me the campus crush vibe": BTS' Kim Tae-hyung stuns fans with new Celine pictures on Instagram

On November 24, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung set the internet on fire with his new Celine pictures, which he shared on his Instagram feed and stories, creating a buzz among fans who went berserk after watching them. The Love Me Again singer was announced as the global ambassador for Celine back in March 2023.

Since then, the idol has posted several pictures donning Celine outfits on his Instagram. Even before he became the ambassador for the brand fans spotted him wearing the brand's clothes.

After seeing the latest picture of Kim, fans were over the moon and one fan even stated that his pictures are giving off a college crush vibe due to his casual dress and tweeted:

"He's so tall and handsome as hell': Fans swoon over Kim Tae-hyung's latest Celine pictures

On his Instagram post, Kim Tae-hyung shared two pictures of himself wearing a Celine outfit from head to toe.

In one picture, he showcased his back, and in the second monochromatic picture, the idol stood against the wall and looked nonchalant. He added hashtags, including #Celine and Celine By Hedisliman. Moving to his Instagram story, he shared two pictures, one monochromatic and the other colorful, striking different poses.

In all the pictures, the idol appeared nonchalant, resembling a dreamy college-going boy and carefree about his future but responsible enough to carry a bag, showcasing a person with a free spirit yet a sense of responsibility.

He wore a Grey Red Melange Teddy Jacket, a Black large strap Romy bag, complemented by AS-01 Low Lace-Up White Sneakers and light-colored blue jeans.

As fans saw his pictures, they couldn't stop complimenting him on his newest look, stating that Celine Boy V is back with captivating pictures. Some fans mentioned he looked like their college crush or boyfriend.

Check out how fans are reacting to the Love Me Again singer's latest pictures for the French luxury fashion house:

As Kim Tae-hyung continues to post several pictures donning Celine for the brand's promotional campaign fans are elated and wish to see more such pictures in the future.

In other news, the idol has initiated his military enlistment process. BigHit Entertainment also announced they will release further details once confirmed.

While fans are sad about bidding adieu to Kim Tae-hyung for his mandatory military service they are also excited about his upcoming content including a possible new music release as hinted in his recent Instagram story.

Kim Tae-hyung has been increasing both sales and social media engagement for the brand since becoming its global ambassador.