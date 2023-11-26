On November 26, 2023, several videos of Park Hyung-Sik reportedly mentioning Kim Tae-hyung went viral on social media from his fan meeting SIKcret TIME In Seoul. He revealed that one of his close friends is gearing up for his mandatory military service and that he had drinks with him.

Soon, the internet was flooded with fans stating that Kim Tae-hyung and Park Hyung-Sik share a genuine bond. The enlistment date for V is making them feel that they have to bid farewell to the idol and one fan tweeted:

"Their friendship is so pure": Fans swoon over Park Hyung-Sik and Kim Tae-hyung friendship

As the formation of the famous celebrity group Wooga Squad began back in 2016 on the filming set of Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth where Kim Tae-hyung joined Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-Sik, and others, a deep bond was formed. Later, Choi Woo-shik and Peakboy also joined the group.

Since all the other members of the group, including Park Hyung-sik, Park Seo-joon, and Peakboy have already completed their mandatory military service, fans undoubtedly stated that the Strong Woman Do Bong Soon actor must be talking about having drinks with Kim Tae-hyung before his mandatory military service. He stated, as translated by a Twitter user @Tae-hyungPeru :

"A few days ago…I have a friend who was about to join the army soon…so I thought we'd have to say goodbye to each other before he would go, so we had a drink.”

Fans also remembered how a few days ago the idol posted a story about having a campfire time with some close friends.

Fans assumed that he might be spending quality time with Wooga Squa, and now they are connecting the Instagram story with the statement given by Park Hyung-sik during his fan meeting held in Seoul.

While fans continue to shower praise on the precious bond the duo shares, they are also realizing that the date for the Love Me Again singer's mandatory military service is approaching sooner than expected.

They are both ecstatic and sad at the same time about the upcoming event where they have to bid adieu to the idol even if they do not want to.

See how fans are reacting as Park Hyung-Sik revealed that he had reportedly had drinks with the Rainy Days singer a few days ago:

During the aforementioned fan meeting, Park Seo-joon also made a surprise appearance at the event delighting fans with how close Wooga Squad is and how they think about each other often and never fail to make each other feel special.

Park Hyung-sik recently made a cameo appearance in Strong Girl Nam-soon while Kim Tae-hyung is set to appear on the South Korean variety show Running Man on December 3, 2023.