“When were they even TOGETHER?”: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Kim Taehyung reported breakup story caused a stir online

On December 6, 2023, the South Korean media outlet JTBC reported that Kim Taehyung and Jennie had reportedly broken up, which caused a stir online. It has been reported by the outlet above that the duo have broken up due to the V's military enlistment.

As soon as the fans read about the news, they were confused. Some fans said they never dated and protested that the news about their dating that emerged a few months ago was completely fabricated and untrue.

One fan tweeted to express their surprise at the break-up news and stated,

"When were they even TOGETHER"

"THEY NEVER DATED LMAO": Fans react to the Kim Taehyung and Jennie's break-up news

On May 17, 2023, French journalist Taoualit Amar posted a video on his TikTok account featuring a couple he claimed to be Jennie and Kim Taehyung strolling around in Paris on a romantic date.

Though the couple's faces were covered from head to toe, many fans doubted their identity. However, the journalist insisted they were the K-pop idols and was sure about that. Following the journalist's claim, YG Entertainment and BigHit Entertainment have released statements stating they do not have information about the artists' lives.

Now that the breakup news of Jennie and Kim Taehyung is going viral on social media, fans can't keep calm. They claim that earlier reports were false and fabricated, suggesting it is YG Entertainment's media play after Jennie's exclusive contract with them to gain attention from fans.

They also believe that both artists have their own lives and we do not have the right to infringe upon them. Fans criticized several media outlets for using their names for clout while instantly discarding the notion that the two never dated. Some other fans who believed they dated expressed support for Kim Taehyung and Jennie's decision and pledged to continue doing so in the future.

Fans are reacting to the stir caused by BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ Kim Taehyung's reported breakup:

Meanwhile, V is confirmed to enlist for his mandatory military service. He will be joining the Special Mission Unit at the Capital Defense Command, which is under the direct control of the President's rule and is known for countering anti-terrorism activities. Fans are proud of the idol for choosing a challenging military unit.

BLACKPINK's Jennie has renewed her group contracts with YG Entertainment, as announced by the agency today.

South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023.