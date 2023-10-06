Who is Takeuchi Naoko? All you need to know about Jennie's new single "You & Me" special cover designer and official merch collaborator

On October 6, 2023, Takeuchi Naoko was announced as the creative mind behind the cover of BLACKPINK Jennie's latest single, You & Me. She will also collaborate with the idol, and details about it will be made public by YG Entertainment.

Takeuchi Naoko, a well-known author and manga artist, created the digital cover for Jennie's most recent solo song. The cover features a beautifully designed miniature figure of Jennie standing amidst the moon, set against a glittery blue sky. Jennie is depicted wearing a stunning white mini-dress with long hair tied up in braids.

The cover image, created by the Japanese artist Takeuchi Naoko, perfectly complements the official poster released by YG Entertainment for Jennie's You & Me. Fans have been praising Takeuchi Naoko for providing Jennie with her absolute piece of art and can't stop gushing about the upcoming collaboration.

Everything to know about renowned Sailor Moon artist, Takeuchi Naoko

Takeuchi Naoko is one of Japan's most celebrated manga artists. She is best known for creating the smash hit Sailor Moon, which consists of 52 chapters in eighteen volumes and was published between 1991 and 1997.

Sailor Moon delves into the spontaneous adventures of a girl named Usagi Tsukino, who embarks on a journey to discover a mysterious artifact, the "Legendary Silver Crystal."

Her work on Sailor Moon has been so popular that the Japanese rookie group Sailor Guardians 5 (SG5) was inspired by it and debuted in 2022. The anime artist has previously stated in interviews that the protagonist of Sailor Moon was inspired by her real life, and she named the manga's characters after her relatives and family.

She has provided illustrations for many works, including Mermaid Panic Volumes 1–3 and Atashi no Wagamama, and has written a book for her son's birthday titled Oboo-nu-to-Chiboo-nu.

The talented artist hasn't limited herself to anime, manga, and books but has also written lyrics for several songs for Sailor Moon and others, including Believe in Love for Sailor Moon and Combining Power for Sailor Star Maker and others.

Married to the author of Hunter X Hunter, Yoshihiro Togashi, she is happily living with her husband and two children.

Meanwhile, the 56 years old, is a licensed pharmacist and a graduate of Kyoritsu University. Takeuchi Naoko has showcased her versatility through various works, including Chocolate Christmas, Maria, Miss Rain, Prism Time, The Cherry Project, Codename Sailor V, Pretty Soldier Sailor Moon, PQ Angels, and others.

Fans are rejoicing about the two talented artists collaborating for the first time, with BLINKs stating that it's an honor to have a collaboration with her.

Fans are excited for more information that will be provided by YG Entertainment soon and will reveal what kinds of official merchandise will be made available for both manga and K-Pop fans. This unique collaboration will surely benefit both Jennie and Takeuchi Naoka in the long run, according to devoted fans.

Moreover, the manga artist has added many accolades to her name including the Kodansha Manga Award, 2nd Nakayoshi Comic Prize, and others.

Fans can't wait to see what Takeuchi Naoko and BLACKPINK's Jennie's upcoming collaboration will entail and the set of merchandise.