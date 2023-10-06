"ATE DOWN": BLACKPINK'S Jennie enchants fans with her You & Me dance performance video

On October 6, 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie released her highly anticipated single, You & Me, along with a captivating dance performance video. She mesmerized fans with her stunning visuals, outfits, makeover, vocals, and other aspects of the performance.

The song was released through YG Entertainment and Interscope Records and was written by Danny Chung, Teddy, 24, and Vince. Fans had previously heard the song during the Solo singer's Born Pink World Tour, where she delivered an electrifying performance, and it was also featured at Coachella.

The version she performed at Coachella was released today. After watching the new dance performance video, fans couldn't get enough of her and took to social media to shower her with praise. One user tweeted:

"Power is insane": Fans can't get enough of Jennie's latest single You & Me

As BLINKs have already heard Jennie's recently released dance performance video for You & Me, it gained one million likes within one hour of its release, showcasing the incredible influence she wields.

In the dance performance video, it begins with Jennie's name illuminated in blue and white lights before transitioning to a giant lip. This was followed by Jennie's captivating appearances in red and black outfits, showcasing smooth moves synchronized with the rhythmic lyrics of the song, keeping viewers engaged until the end.

The idol flawlessly synchronizes her steps with the background dancers, dancing solo, and then with a male dancer, aligning with the song's lyrics where the protagonist yearns to dance under the moonlight with their lover. The lyrics go as follows:

"I love you and me. Dancing in the moonlight. Nobody can see. It's just you and me tonight. I love you and me. Dancing in the moonlight. Nobody can see. It's just you and me tonight."

As fans watched her dance performance video and couldn't take their eyes off Jennie, they continued to shower praise on what they were witnessing.

Check out how fans are reacting to the You & Me dance performance video on social media:

Another highlight of the You & Me dance performance video is rap part, which received positive feedback from fans who noted that she performed it perfectly, and they can't stop listening to it.

Furthermore, when YG Entertainment announced the release of You & Me, they expressed their hopes that the song would become a special gift for fans, helping them relive memories from the Born Pink tour.

Fans are thrilled with this gift and have decided to cherish it for a long time, showing their continued support by streaming it consistently.

Moreover, the aesthetics and cinematography of the You & Me dance performance video have garnered praise from fans who believe that Jennie's creative genius shines through in her recent dance performance video. They have also been discussing on social media why the idol isn't credited for writing the lyrics on Spotify.

It has also been reported that Naoko Takeuchi, the author of Sailor Moon, personally drew the cover image for You & Me.

You & Me is the second official solo release by the idol after her song Solo in 2018.