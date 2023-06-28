"This is so crazy": Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to appear on Dua Lipa's podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service

BLACKPINK's Jennie was revealed as a guest on Dua Lipa's podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, season 3, on June 28, 2023. The announcement was made on Spotify, where a preview of Jennie's voice was released. In the preview, she can be heard saying:

"I’ve dreamed of bringing Korean music to bigger world because I was also living in a world where I was in between the two cultures.”

Dua Lipa: At Your Service is an interview series that is filled with captivating narratives, valuable insights, practical advice, and recommendations from eminent personalities.

Upon hearing the announcement, fans were filled with excitement as they eagerly anticipated the upcoming podcast interview featuring Jennie alongside Dua Lipa. The duo share a strong bond and has often been seen together on many occasions.

Fans can't wait for Jennie's appearance on Dua's podcast show

As previously stated, BLACKPINK's Jennie will be the first guest on the third season of Dua Lipa's podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. The interview, which is likely to address a variety of subjects such as the importance of music in breaking down borders and the singer's desire to spread Korean music to the globe, has piqued the interest of fans.

Dua Lipa has always desired Jennie's presence on her podcast since its inception, so the latest announcement has generated even greater enthusiasm. Previously, this collaboration seemed unattainable due to the persistent opposition from Jennie's agency, YG Entertainment. Now that the BLACKPINK member is finally appearing on the program, fans are ecstatic and have taken to social media to express their delight.

☁️ @filmsnini jennie went from being dua lipa’s fangirl, to went to her concert, performing together on the stage, then become her close friends and now she will appear in her podcast as a guest. jennie will always be the successful fan jennie went from being dua lipa’s fangirl, to went to her concert, performing together on the stage, then become her close friends and now she will appear in her podcast as a guest. jennie will always be the successful fan https://t.co/Q4DMC6MUPh

ootg @JNKITACE Never forget that dua lipa actually wanted Jennie since the first season of her podcast “At Your Service” but yg responded “ absolutely no “ and now shes a guest on the 3rd season, i’m glad Jennie is pulling thru without waiting for yg permission anymore. Never forget that dua lipa actually wanted Jennie since the first season of her podcast “At Your Service” but yg responded “ absolutely no “ and now shes a guest on the 3rd season, i’m glad Jennie is pulling thru without waiting for yg permission anymore.

Her "Angel" #DuaLipa 's podcast, ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service,’ is coming back with its third season this Friday, June 30th.Her "Angel" #JENNIE whom she "love to pieces" is set to be the FIRST GUEST to appear on this season. #DuaLipa's podcast, ‘Dua Lipa: At Your Service,’ is coming back with its third season this Friday, June 30th.Her "Angel" #JENNIE whom she "love to pieces" is set to be the FIRST GUEST to appear on this season. https://t.co/laQkg4z5lB

It's a well-known fact that Jennie is one of the die-hard fans of Dua Lipa and has attended her concerts. Moreover, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Recently, the English singer showed her support for the idol by accompanying her onstage at the Newark Concert in New Jersey, where they performed their duet Kiss and Make Up.

The first season of Dua Lipa: At Your Service featured esteemed guests such as Edward Enninful, Elton John, Russell Brand, CL, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivier Rousteing, and more.

The second season featured appearances by Dan Levy, Min Jin Lee, Bryan Stevenson, Trevor Noah, Dita Von Teese, Monica Lewinsky, and many other notable individuals.

Dua Lipa: At Your Service is slated to premiere on June 30, 2023.

