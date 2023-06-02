"Need them in a Kdrama": Fans go gaga as Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK's Jennie reunite at the Chanel Métiers D’ Art show in Tokyo

On June 1, 2023, Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK's Jennie reunited at the Métiers D'Art show organized by Chanel in Tokyo, Japan. The duo had previously attended Chanel's fashion show in Paris in March 2023, where their interactions went viral among K-pop and K-drama fans.

At the show organized by the French luxury fashion house, the duo graced the event as brand ambassadors for Chanel. Park Seo-joon and Jennie also met many other fellow ambassadors and livened up the event.

As soon as fans saw the viral pictures and videos of the South Korean actor and the BLACKPINK member, they could not contain their excitement and took to Twitter to express themselves. Some fans even wanted to see them act together in a drama.

Fans couldn't get enough of Park Seo-joon, Jennie, and her mother's interactions

At Chanel's Métiers D'Art show, Park Seo-joon was not only interacting with BLACKPINK's Jennie in a cordial manner but was also spotted having a fun chit-chat conversation with the SOLO singer's mother. Fans wanted to know what Park Seo-joon was talking about with the singer's mother as they kept giggling and smiling ear-to-ear.

Fans went berserk when they saw the Itaewon Class actor actually recording Jennie's live performance at the event. Jennie was also seen interacting with fellow celebrities at the event, including Nana Komatsu, Kristen Stewart, and others. She also posed for press photos with other celebrities. Fans want Park Seo-joon to post the videos he has recorded of Jennie and are eagerly awaiting them to be shared on their social media handles.

At the aforementioned event, Jennie delivered a performance where she sang multiple songs, including Fly Me To The Moon, Killing Me Softly With His Song, and others. She also sang the unreleased version of her upcoming song, You & Me. Celebrities present at the event cheered for Jennie and supported her throughout.

Jennie exuded the essence of Chanel's elegance as she adorned herself in a sophisticated black velvet Chanel suit, accompanied by a handcrafted crocheted hat and a captivating necklace adorned with black and silver flowers. Meanwhile, Park Seo-joon appeared at the event sporting a white cardigan with a t-shirt underneath and complemented his overall look with blue jeans and accessories.

Chanel's Métiers D'Art collections shine a spotlight on the exceptional craftsmanship of its 11 maisons d'art, which are responsible for the exquisite workmanship displayed in its products, ranging from meticulous embroidery to intricate buttons. This specific collection made its debut in Senegal, marking Chanel's inaugural fashion show in Africa.

More about Park Seo-joon and Jennie

Managed by Awesome Entertainment, Park Seo-joon, originally known as Park Yong Gyu, is a prominent South Korean actor. He achieved great success with his role in the KBS2 romance comedy drama Fight for My Way (2017), which garnered high ratings and became a sensation in its time slot.

Park Seo Joon further showcased his talent in the tvN romantic comedy drama What's Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018), receiving acclaim from critics who hailed him as the master of romantic comedy in the Korean press.

The actor is gearing up for the upcoming Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature seasons one and two, alongside Han So-hee. His upcoming film, Concrete Utopia, has also released its first teaser.

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently attended the 2023 Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her Chanel looks at the respective events. She debuted at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the promotion of her Hollywood series, The Idol. She also emerged as the most mentioned person on Twitter, according to Twitter Fashion, for the aforementioned two events.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is currently on her Born Pink World Tour along with her fellow members.

