“SO CUTE”: BLINKs detail on BLACKPINK’s Jennie reported reactions to Lisa’ Crazy Horse Paris Show has fans swooning

On September 30th, Jennie finally made it to Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris show, where fans in the audience couldn't stop swooning over her reactions as she watched her perform sensual performances.

Crazy Horse Paris is a prestigious cabaret known for its nude-themed performances, which expertly blend artistic talent to deliver majestic shows.

While Lisa had already delivered unforgettable performances for two consecutive days, BLINKs still haven't recovered from the aftermath. They are currently discussing Jennie's reactions, as observed by some fans at the venue. One fan mentioned that Jennie looked cute while watching the MONEY singer's performance.

Fans can't get enough of Jennie's reaction to Lisa's Crazy Horse performance

It's a well-known fact that Jennie rushed to her bandmate's last Crazy Horse show, taking a fourteen-hour flight and heading straight to the venue without even changing her clothes, showcasing the strong bond the "JenLisa" (a nickname given to the duo by their fans) shares.

As Jennie entered the venue and watched Lisa's performance, the BLINKs present at the event narrated her reactions since filming is strictly prohibited at the show.

One X User named Roses are Rosé, who was present at the Crazy Horse, described how Jennie was seated behind her, along with three other girls, as she arrived with Alison.

Subsequently, she was able to witness Jennie's reaction vividly and narrated how she reacted to the performance:

"When #LISA was popping her head through the curtains given us our first look, both Alice and #JENNIE squealed, laughed and clapped."

"JENNIE who’d initially screamed like the rest of us but then briefly hid her face on Alice’s arm when things got wild & rapper wwas dancing like siren on the floor!"

"#JENNIE also sang, danced and clapped along to the other songs. She genuinely looked like she was enjoying herself like us!"

"The table dance was 🫠, I saw 3 ppl with their mouth wide open at this point, #JENNIE didn’t seem to be fairing much better, only caught a glimpse of her at this point as it was nuts but she was shaking her fists in the air, covering her mouth, shouting etc."

Naturally, fans were elated to hear about Jennie's detailed reaction to the MONEY singer's performances and stated that this is what we can expect from her – screaming and cheering to support her fellow member.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned user continued explaining what Jennie was doing most of the time and stated:

"Every time #LISA came out, #JENNIE & the crowd screamed & waved. When Lisa was extra sexy (basically all the time ) Jennie either screamed, threw her head bac laughing or covered her mouth shy. She kept tapping her manager on the arm."

Fans also talked about how surprised LaLisa looked when she discovered Jennie amidst the crowd, and they mentioned that she started sending flying kisses and waving at her. One fan present at the venue noted:

"Lisa got more excited when she saw Jennie in the crowd. Jennie kept on blowing kisses and sending hearts to Lisa. She did the same thing and kept pointing at Jennie. Like, bruh, a fanfic came to life."

Meanwhile, the other members of the group, including Jisoo and Rosé, were also seen supporting her.

BLACKPINK recently concluded their Born Pink World Tour on September 17, 2023.