BLACKPINK's Lisa's much-anticipated Crazy Horse Paris show finally concluded on September 30, 2023. Fans could not stop praising the idol for taking up the new challenge of performing at the prestigious Cabaret theater and were proud of her for charting fresh territory as well as breaking barriers.

However, despite the success of the show, netizens got involved in a heated debate on social media regarding why Lisa's Crazy Horse Paris show was delayed for two consecutive days, September 29 and September 30.

The debate started when fans shared an email from the venue on social media, stating that the show was postponed for 30 minutes. Instead of beginning at 9 pm, it started at 9:30 pm.

Many claimed they received this email for the last day when Lisa's fellow member from BLACKPINK, Jennie, arrived for the event.

The internet was divided into two factions, with one side stating that Crazy Horse did not delay their show for Jennie as the delay happened on September 29 as well, when the idol had not yet arrived. Others, however, assumed that the last day of the show was delayed for her since she traveled for 14 hours from South Korea and reached just on time.

Fans are engaged in a heated debate about whether Lisa delayed the last show of Crazy Horse Paris for Jennie

As Jennie arrived at Crazy Horse, fans could spot her hurriedly entering the venue, wearing the same clothes she had on while traveling from South Korea. This indicated that she went straight to the show after landing in Paris.

Soon, the email sent by the Cabaret started going viral on social media, with many saying that Lisa had delayed the show for thirty minutes so Jennie could watch the show on time.

On the other hand, many stated that the show was not delayed for the solo singer, and Lisa did not even have a clue about her arrival. They defended their argument by stating that the show was delayed for two consecutive days, as informed via email beforehand, and Crazy Horse would not have known about Jennie's late arrival in advance.

Fans who were present at the venue themselves stated that Lisa was surprised to see Jennie at the event. X user @MusicMundial wrote:

"I don't think JENNIE told her she was going because LISA was shocked & absolutely lost it when she saw her! Kept waving and sending hearts to each other, which then sent everyone wild!"

Fans argued that Lisa wouldn't have acted astonished if she knew about Jennie's arrival.

Providing a logical reason behind the delay, many fans stated that setting up the stage, sound, and other technical equipment takes time, which may cause delays. In another scenario, many speculated that they may have delayed the show on purpose to create hype for it.

Additionally, many emphasized that Cabaret shows do not typically get delayed for VIP guests.

While netizens seem to be involved in a heated debate, BLINKs are proud of Jennie for making time in her busy schedule to reach the show on time and stated that she must have been exhausted. They added that whatever the reason for the delay in the show, the fact that Jennie made it to the finale showcases the strong bond they share.

Some fans even refuted the aforementioned claims and stated that Jennie had to fly to Paris anyway to attend the Chanel SS 24 fashion show.

BLACKPINK recently concluded their Born Pink World Tour on September 17, 2023.