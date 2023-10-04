"IT'S HAPPENING": BLACKPINK's Jennie and Usher's interaction at Chanel fashion show sparks collaboration rumors

On October 3, 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie arrived at Chanel's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show held during Paris Fashion Week. Despite the pouring rain, the idol was welcomed by a huge crowd of fans. Jennie donned a beige two-piece outfit paired with black shorts and boots. She also carried a mini bag and completed her look with minimalistic makeup.

During the event, the solo singer was seen interacting with American singer-songwriter Usher, who was seated beside her at the fashion show alongside Hari Nef.

Subsequently, a video of the duo's interaction went viral on social media, in which Usher was seen asking the singer:

"Are you working on an album? I really want to work with you."

Jennie then replied by saying that she was currently working on something but didn't explicitly mention what the project was.

Naturally, fans wondered if the duo would collaborate at some point and took to social media to express their excitement about the same.

"We getting a collab": Fans believe Usher and Jennie will join hands for a project

As American singer-songwriter Usher expressed his desire to work with Jennie, fans were convinced that they would soon witness a collaboration between the two.

With the idol mentioning that she working on a project, fans also began speculating about her upcoming work and expressed their excitement about a potential collaboration between her and Usher. Given that both artists are known for their R&B music, fans were eager to hear what their music might sound like.

Some also wondered if Usher would bring the Solo singer to his Super Bowl halftime performance. They took to social media platforms like Twitter to react to the possibility of the I Don't Mind singer and the Solo singer joining hands for a project.

Several fans expressed their hopes on social media for this rumored collaboration to become a reality, while others were proud that many artists, including Ariana Grande and Rosalia, want to collaborate with BLACKPINK.

Interestingly, this is the second time the duo has been spotted together. They were previously seen at the Met Gala and took several pictures together, which went viral online and sent fans into a frenzy.

In addition, the I Don't Mind singer recently updated his Instagram story with a selfie featuring the Solo singer, delighting fans. In the photo, Jennie was seen pouting, while Usher seemed to be giving the camera an intense look. Meanwhile, he was previously spotted with SEVENTEEN'S Joshua and Hoshi.

The idol's agency YG Entertainment recently announced the release of her solo single, You & Me, which she previously performed during the BORN PINK World Tour and at Coachella. The Solo singer is set to release the much-awaited track on October 6, 2023.