"Main event": BLACKPINK’s Jennie makes a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week, sending the internet into a frenzy

On October 3, BLACKPINK’s Jennie turned heads when she made a stunning appearance at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week as the global representative of Chanel, the luxury fashion brand she endorses. The SOLO singer wore a cream-colored two-piece outfit with a waistcoat and shorts paired with black leather boots and some lovely accessories.

The idol rocked the no-makeup makeup look, with gentle curls cascading down her shoulders, which made her look every inch the global popstar she is. Although the weather in Paris was dull and dreary, that didn't dampen the spirits of BLINKs and the media, who had gathered to catch a glimpse of BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The Idol star returned fans' unconditional love by smiling and greeting everyone warmly, before making her way inside the venue. One BLINK, who goes by the handle @firejennie, shared a brief snippet of Usher watching the SOLO singer fondly, and noted,

"'There's like a hundred phones' exactly main event"

BLACKPINK’s Jennie takes over the internet with her doll-like visuals at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK’s Jennie proved her global status when she took a seat in the front row, alongside singer Usher and Hari Nef, her co-star from her debut Hollywood production, HBO's The Idol, at Chanel's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. This was her second time meeting Usher, and the two global stars could be seen chatting and clicking selfies together.

She also reunited with Hari Nef, with whom she attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where her debut Hollywood production The Idol was screened. The two stars had a warm exchange and even clicked pictures together.

The moment the show was over, fans and attendees quickly hovered around the Pink Venom singer to catch a glimpse of her from up close. Lucky ones managed to take a selfie with her as well. Naturally, BLACKPINK’s Jennie's fans soon took to X to share their reactions to her scintillating appearance at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

Notably, this was her first public appearance after attending her bandmate Lisa's Crazy Horse cabaret performance in Paris. BLACKPINK’s Jennie arrived in Paris and, reportedly, hurried to the venue straight from the airport to cheer on her bandmate Lisa.

One of the attendees anonymously shared that the SOLO singer was allegedly hooting and clapping loudly, while blowing kisses to Lisa, who allegedly reiterated her gesture. Notably, Lisa had delayed her performance slightly to accommodate Jennie's schedule as she made it to the last Crazy Horse Paris performance.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Usher reunite at Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Usher reunited at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week for Chanel's Spring-Summer 2024 show. The two global stars were spotted interacting on the red carpet, with Usher attentively listening to the Typa Girl singer.

They had previously socialized at the Met Gala, where the SOLO singer was representing House of Chanel as one of late Karl Lagerfeld's last handpicked muses for the luxury brand. Usher and Jennie were seen sharing warm exchanges, and they even took pictures together, winning over the internet.

The SOLO singer left the event soon after, but not before bidding BLINKs goodbye for coming all the way and braving the harsh weather to just get a glimpse of her.

In other news, YG Entertainment has still not offered a definitive answer regarding the status of BLACKPINK's official contracts, despite rumors of Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa discontinuing their association with their management. More information on this is expected to be made public at a later date.