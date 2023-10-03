On October 2, 2023, BLACKPINK's Jennie's official YouTube channel, Jennierubyjane Official, surpassed 10 million subscribers, making her the only K-Pop Soloist to achieve this feat. Jennie reached this milestone in just 992 days. Upon creating her channel, BLACKPINK's Jennie achieved the remarkable feat of reaching 1,000,000 subscribers on YouTube in under seven hours.

Since its inception on January 16, 2021, Jennie's channel has accumulated over 152 million views across all its videos. Through her vlogs, she offers viewers a glimpse into her daily life, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from her brand promotions and insights into her personal experiences.

Fans are ecstatic with BLACKPINK's Jennie's new milestone, and they are sharing their heartfelt messages for the idol over X (formerly Twitter).

BLACKPINK's Jennie started her official YouTube channel on her 25th birthday, which was on January 16, 2021. Within 24 hours, she accumulated over 1.75 million subscribers and became the second most subscribed YouTube user within the timeframe, following Brazilian singer Marília Dias Mendonça.

Besides Jennie, BLACKPINK's YouTube channel surpassed 90 million subscribers on July 17, 2023, making them the most subscribed K-Pop act. Despite posting less on YouTube, Jennie has more than a million views on her videos. The inaugural video on her channel stands out as the most-watched, amassing an impressive 36 million views and counting.

Fans all across the globe are rejoicing as BLACKPINK's Jennie has managed to achieve this incredible feat. Heartfelt congratulatory messages have been flooding in from around the world to celebrate this achievement. Here are some reactions:

Enthusiastic fans eagerly await confirmation from Guinness World Records to officially recognize and include this remarkable achievement in their records.

From speculations of joining HYBE to attending Paris Fashion Week

On Thursday, September 28, a netizen started a discussion post on an online forum in which they claimed that Jennie was signing with HYBE Labels. Removing Jennie's livestream video from YouTube with a copyright claim was the foundation for this assumption.

While some have conjectured that the idol may sign with HYBE Labels, others speculate that she may start her own solo agency.

Known for her fashion-forward sensibilities and toned physique, the BLACKPINK member has participated in several brand activities. On September 28, Jennie made her first sports brand collaboration with Adidas.

Meanwhile, Calvin Klein earned $68 million through BLACKPINK Jennie's collaboration campaign. She also graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar Magazine as the face of brand Jacquemus.

BLACKPINK's Jennie turned heads on September 30, 2023, as she glided through Seoul's Incheon International Airport for Paris Fashion Week. The idol immediately went to Crazy Horse Paris to support her bandmate, Lisa. On October 3, Jennie will be attending Chanel SS24 in Paris.