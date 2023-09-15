"Musical legends”: Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK becomes the first ever music artist to exceed 33 billion views on YouTube

BLACKPINK, the ever-influential K-pop girl group, is breaking record after record with each passing day. The group has now bagged yet another incredible and historical achievement of their career, also the first of its kind. On September 14, 2023, the group became the first and only musical artist in history to exceed the milestone of 33 billion views on YouTube.

No musical artist has ever achieved this feat, leaving the group’s fans beaming with utmost pride. This news came just a day after the group won the prestigious "Group of the Year" award at the VMAs, surpassing even the international icons.

Within only a decade—seven years, to be precise—the girl group BLACKPINK, who began their official YouTube journey on June 29, 2016, achieved an unprecedented milestone. This feat marks their achievement in general concerning the global music industry, not just the artists within the K-Pop landscape.

BLACKPINK leaves behind some of the biggest names to become the first ever artist to secure 33 billion YouTube views

There is no ounce of doubt about the worldwide popularity of BLACKPINK. The group's YouTube channel became the first in the global music scene to reach a whopping 33 billion views on September 14, 2023. No other artist in the world has ever stepped foot on this milestone, making it one of the biggest achievements ever for the group.

BLACKPINK was able to reach this milestone by leaving behind some massive names in the music industry. These are some of the household names whose music is a habitual practice for people of all ages.

Let’s take a look at these artists who are close to BLACKPINK‘s record by comparing the exact number of total views on their respective channels:

After 1) BLACKPINK, there is

2) Bad Bunny: 31.3 Billion

3) Justin Bieber: 30.9 Billion

4) Taylor Swift: 30.7 Billion

5) Ed Sheeran: 30.7 Billion

6) Shakira: 28.1 Billion

7) Eminem Music: 27.5 Billion

8) Katy Perry: 25.6 Billion

9) Ariana Grande: 24.3 Billion

10) The Weeknd: 24 Billion

These are the top ten artists in the music industry currently, with everyone aware of their impact and acclaim. Leaving such artists behind might have only seemed like a dream for the K-pop group a few years ago. However, now this feat is decorated with the word "BLACKPINK," and being the first to reach it will forever be embossed with their name.

Here's how BLINKs reacted to this legendary landmark:

Not only as a group, but every individual in this group is equally popular and influential as well. Lalisa has one of the most celebrated solo music careers while being a global ambassador for brands like Bvlgari, Saint Laurent, and CELINE.

Kim Jennie has worked as an ambassador for Calvin Klein and Chanel and has also stepped into the world of acting. Rose is an ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co., while Jisoo represents DIOR and Cartier.

Also, this particular achievement has put fans in a state of thought about what bigger milestones the group will bag in the future.