“What is it Jennie?”: Fans are thrilled and perplexed as BLACKPINK Jennie writes a letter to her fans hinting at something new coming soon

BLACKPINK Jennie posted a letter for her fans on Weverse on Thursday, September 22, 2023. In the letter, she hinted at an upcoming project in the near future. As soon as fans saw the letter, they were delighted to see the singer and her letter on the social media channel.

The You & Me singer also wrote that she had gone on Weverse after a long time only to tell her friends that she was working on something. However, she also said that it was a surprise for the fans and that she could not give them additional information just yet.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the singer to drop another solo and they went into a frenzy after reading the BLACKPINK rapper's letter. While many were left delighted about the letter and the surprise Jennie had planned for them, one fan said:

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that just one day before sharing the letter, the BLACKPINK member alluded to her future solo album in the October edition of Harper's Bazaar. Apart from shocking her fans, the idol also managed to get them excited.

When the magazine asked the singer about the song genres and subjects she wanted to explore in her future albums, her answer left fans speechless and excited. She told Harper's Bazaar that she plans to do things that are unusual.

Jennie teases her upcoming endeavor in her Weverse letter sending followers into a frenzy

The singer's message on Weverse seemed to come out of nowhere as she described the bizarre experience of wrapping off the BORN PINK World Tour 2023. She also described how she felt like she had a concert the next day as well. The YG Entertainment rapper-singer added that she returned to Weverse to share the news with her fans about an upcoming release because she knew they were awaiting the same.

"How are you all doing? Our long and long tour is over!!! I can't believe it yet and I think I'll have to prepare for the concert again tomorrow, but it's really the end. BLINK cheered me on and said nice things every week. I didn't know how encouraged they were. Thank you so much. But! There's another reason why I came here like this," she wrote in the letter.

As the rapper continued the letter, she built into the suspense and wrote that there was a question that the BLINKs kept asking her.

"Because of this and that, it's a little later than I expected. We're almost done, so we're going to approach it like a present. It's a gift to wrap up our Born Pink tour. It's a very small reward for BLINKhwho came and cheered me up even if it rained, snow, wind, and hot. l hope you like it. This is all I can say, but only BLINK knows because it's coming soon," Jennie added.

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited as BLACKPINK Jennie gives them another hint about her future projects and takes Twitter by storm

As mentioned earlier, during Jennie's interview with Harper's Bazaar for the magazine's October 2023 edition, she said that she was working on something. She said that it was something that was unique to her and represented are individuality in the best way possible.

As soon as they saw the news, fans rushed to X to express their excitement about the news. While some said that something was "definitely going on," others simply expressed their joy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that she is the only Korean idol to have been on the covers of Vogue, ELLE, and Bazaar three times, because of the specific collaboration with Jacquemus for Harper's Bazaar. The BLACKPINK rapper, Kim Jennie, is also the only idol to have ever been featured on the covers of the top three fashion magazines in Japan.

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa, embarked on a world tour, attracting 2.11 million attendees and generating $265 million in income. Additionally, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa are reportedly in negotiations to split up while continuing to perform under YG Entertainment, with Rosé's contract potentially being extended.