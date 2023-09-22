"JNK1 IS COMING" trends on Twitter as BLACKPINK Jennie hints at working on her solo album

BLACKPINK Jennie has stunned her entire fandom after she hinted at her upcoming solo album during her October issue for Harper's Bazaar, on September 21, 2023. The Solo singer was questioned about song genres and new themes she wants to play with for her future albums during an interview with Harper's Bazaar for the magazine's October edition.

In response, the BLACKPINK main rapper stated that she will be attempting things that are unique, sending her fans in a frenzied state who had been waiting on tenterhooks for her to release another solo album since 2018.

"I’m preparing something that only Jennie can do, the most Jennie-like stuff. Please look forward to it!” she said to Harper's Bazaar.

Expand Tweet

As a consequence of the Harper's Bazaar interview, #Jennie started trending on Twitter/X along with another hashtag JJK1 IS COMING.

The Korean idol's previous single, Solo, which was released in November 2018, has already surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify and has over 959 million views on YouTube.

"Can't wait for launch day!": Fans excited about Jennie's next solo album release

The BLACKPINK rapper-singer made her solo debut with her hit song Solo in November 2018 which captivated the hearts of music lovers globally. The song won Song of the Year at the Gaon Chart Music Awards in November 2019 along with the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) for Best Dance Performance – Solo and for Song of the Year.

BLINKs flooded social media by sharing their joy over her upcoming solo projects.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old rapper and singer from YG Entertainment has been dominating both the fashion and the music industry in 2023. She has been the global brand ambassador for Chanel and Calvin Klein.

Recently, she also debuted as an actor in the HBO drama series The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weekend.

Furthermore, she just concluded a world tour as part of BLACKPINK. The BORN PINK World Tour 2023 boasted 66 shows across 34 cities in 24 countries stretched across the globe.

The world tour kicked off on October 15, 2022, and the last concert was in Seoul on September 16 and 17, 2023. Their shows reportedly roped in a total of 2.11 million spectators and generated revenue of $265 million USD.

In other news, BLACKPINK Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa are speculated to be in talks with other labels to go their separate ways while still performing as a group, BLACKPINK, under YG Entertainment. While Rosé is assumed to renew her contract with YG Entertainment, nothing has been set in stone yet.