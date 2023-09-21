“Nothing has been confirmed”: YG releases statement following rumors of Rosè being the only BLACKPINK member to renew contract

On September 21, 2023, a piece of news swept through the BLACKPINK fandom as it was rumored that Rosé had renewed her contract with YG Entertainment, the group's management company. If true, this renewal would make her the first member of BLACKPINK to officially commit to extending her contract.

Twitter was ablaze with discussions about her apparent contract. However, YG Entertainment issued a public announcement, stating that they would release a formal statement later and that nothing had been confirmed yet.

The contract in question had officially expired just last month, in August 2023, sparking intense debates about whether the members would choose to renew it or explore new opportunities. During their "Born Pink" concert tour across the globe, neither the members nor the company shed light on this contract matter.

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has consistently shattered records, catapulting themselves to the pinnacle of success. Each member has also made significant individual achievements, prompting speculation that such fame might lead them in different directions. Nevertheless, Rosé defied expectations by allegedly having decided to renew her contract with the company.

YG Entertainment releases official statement denying any of the BLACKPINK members' contract renewals

It's worth noting that YG Entertainment's rise to global recognition owes much to BLACKPINK's phenomenal success. Before the group's emergence, the company was not as renowned as it is today. The four-member group's meteoric rise effectively put YG Entertainment on the world map, propelling it to become one of the foremost K-pop entertainment giants.

BLACKPINK has continuously evolved since its debut on August 8, 2016, delivering powerful anti-hate anthems that connected well with its fan base. Individually, each member has achieved remarkable feats, boasting record-breaking solo tracks. The group's unity and camaraderie have been evident to the public, further endearing them to fans.

However, contract renewals are a complex and sensitive matter, as they bind artists for an extended period. Given the significant success of each member, the decision on whether to renew their contracts or seek new opportunities was undoubtedly a challenging one.

Nevertheless, according to local reports, Rosé had her plans, which she had been crafting for almost two months. After the initial contract expired, she independently and allegedly chose to renew her association with the company.

This rumor came shortly after the conclusion of BLACKPINK's most recent and extensive concert tour on September 14, however, it can be a piece of unrevealed news.

Here's what the local report said:

“On this day, BLACKPINK member ROSE signed a contract renewal stamp with YG Entertainment, and Jenny, Jisoo, and Lisa moved their agency, but it was reported that they are discussing how to work together with the group's activities.”

However, these reports were denied by YG Entertainment, who said that they would release an official statement when everything was confirmed.

There are speculations that the other members may pursue contracts with different agencies while still maintaining the group as a cohesive one, although no official statement confirming either this or Rose's contract renewal has emerged yet.

The rumors said that the other three members would sign a one-and-a-half-year contract with other agencies and perform as BLACKPINK for six months among them.

Fan reactions about this ongoing controversial speculation

While many fans celebrated the news of Rosé's alleged contract renewal already, others expressed reservations, considering YG Entertainment's past treatment of its artists. They believed that if Rosé had really renewed the contract, she should have followed in the footsteps of the other three members and explored opportunities with different agencies while still preserving BLACKPINK as a group.

Let's take a look at some of the mixed reactions of the BLINKs about this possible contract renewal by one member and the lack of an official statement.

Though the group's future as a unit is still uncertain, the fans are largely hopeful that they will continue to perform together even in the future and eagerly await an official statement from and about each one of them.