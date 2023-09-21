"That's impressive!": Fans go gaga as YG reports BLACKPINK Born Pink World Tour saw 2.11 million audiences including Coachella and Hyde Park

On September 20, 2023, YG Entertainment executives reported that BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour drew a staggering 1.8 million spectators across 66 concerts over the course of a year in 34 cities across the globe. The numbers hit 2.11 million when the audience for Coachella and Hyde Park shows were also included in the counting.

Needless to say, this news has left BLACKPINK fans overjoyed, with many taking to social media to celebrate:

As per reports by YG, in October 2022, 55,000 fans cheered as the BORN PINK world tour kicked off in Seoul. Following that, it attracted an astounding total of 540,000 music lovers in their North American shows, around 55,000 in Australia, and 215,000 in Europe. Furthermore, a whopping 900,000 people attended the concerts just from Asia alone.

In addition to that, another 40,000 from Australia and 50,000 from the Middle East flew to attend one of the tour concerts held across Asia. However, the cherry on the cake is the inclusion of Coachella and Hyde Park shows in 2023 which peaked the total attendance to a whopping 2.11 million audiences.

BLACKPINK fans express their pride on social media, call the tour "huge"

Together with their 66 concert appearances for the BORN PINK global tour, the internationally renowned Korean girl group from YG Entertainment attracted a 250,000-person crowd when headlining the 2023 Coachella Festival in the United States. A sizable crowd of 65,000 showed up for their Hyde Park concert in the UK.

The other Korean girl groups to have huge audiences for their tour thus far are SNSD, which had 293,000 audiences for their third Japanese tour, and Twice, which had 286,000.

BLACKPINK's 2.11 million-strong audience left BLINKs heaping praise on the group on social media.

The BORN PINK world tour which started on October 15, 2022, in Seoul, came full circle and wrapped up in Seoul on September 17, 2023. BLACKPINK member Jisoo performed Flower from her debut solo mini-album, Me, which was released on March 31, 2023, and her B-side track, All Eyes On Me.

Furthermore, Rose sang On The Ground, while Jennie rocked her solo set of You & Me, and Lisa got the crowd moving with her smash hit, Money.

The BORN PINK finale concert on September 16 and 17 witnessed the attendance of several South Korean celebrities including Red Velvet's Seulgi, aespa, TWICE's Mina and Nayeon, BIG BANG's Taeyang, actress and idol Hyeri from Girl's Day, Lee Ji-ah, Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Dong-hwi, and Ahn Dong-goo.

On another note, this wouldn't be the first highest-grossing and highest-attended tour by BLACKPINK. The In Your Area tour had a massive 472,000 attendance across 36 shows in 26 cities in 17 countries around the world, earning $56 million USD.