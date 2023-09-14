"So close to freedom": Korean media outlet shocks fans with rumors regarding BLACKPINK Lisa's rejection of contract offered by YG Entertainment

On Thursday, September 14, Starnew Korea released an article on BLACKPINK's main dancer, Lisa, discussing her alleged contract renewal updates with YG Entertainment. While other members of the group have re-signed their contracts with the company, Lisa seems to be the only one left who hasn't found a common ground of settlement with the company.

Fans on social media have been celebrating ever since speculations regarding the idol's departure from the company started to surface online. While there's been no official statement regarding the conclusions made by the two parties, fans believe that due to the continuous mistreatment the idol had faced by YG Entertainment in the past years, the best decision for her would be to leave the company.

Expand Tweet

Fans celebrate as rumors regarding BLACKPINK Lisa's possible departure from YG Entertainment surface

On September 14, Starnews Korea released an article on the contract renewal of the BLACKPINK members with YG Entertainment. The article said that Lisa was initially offered a contract when all the members' contract was renewed. She allegedly rejected the renewal contract as she did not agree with certain clauses and terms.

Later, YG Entertainment offered another contract for the idol, with its worth mounting to KRW 50 billion. The article also speculated that amidst the current conflict and resettlement surrounding her renewal with YG Entertainment, other agencies offered the idol to join them instead. Here's what the article stated (Translation via Koreaboo):

"There have been rumors claiming Lisa has received offers from labels overseas, including Thailand, worth tens of millions of dollars. There is also a rumor stating that Lisa already rejected YG’s first offer and recently rejected a second offer. The size of the contract is rumored to be worth ₩50.0 billion KRW (about $37.7 million USD)."

As soon as the Starnews Korea article surfaced online, fans began to speculate that controversies and rumors surrounding Lisa, such as the dating scandal with TAG Heuer's CEO Frederic Arnault, damaged her reputation. They believe that YG Entertainment has been working with the media to present the idol in a bad light due to the constant unsettlement and conflict with the contract renewal.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believe that YG Entertainment's alleged actions to tarnish the MONEY singer's image will not only force her to choose against her options of leaving the company but also decrease the chances of other companies offering to her or taking her in after her possible departure.

As fans call out the agency for its alleged toxic and harmful behavior, they hope that the idol gets to depart from the company. They are also happy to see the idol allegedly fight her way through the contract renewal and not settle for the terms and conditions of YG Entertainment.

Fans also speculate that the idol might have already left the company, given her increased promotional schedules, content, etc. Regardless of her decisions, fans are sure to support the idol for the rest of her career.