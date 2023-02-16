"Hope they have more comebacks and freedom": Fans express doubts over BLACKPINK's contract renewal with YG Entertainment 

BLACKPINK’s contract renewal has reportedly become a hot topic amongst industry insiders.

The members are currently in the midst of the BORN PINK World Tour, which is their last official activity with YG Entertainment, before their contract expires and they begin negotiations with the company.

If the new contract doesn't guarantee 2 cbs a year, attending any award shows you want, being able to collab with the artists who want to collab with u, and having freedom in writing songs, DONT SIGN IT @BLACKPINK

i actually want blackpink in yg but with a better contract.. like idk i just don't see another label do the same justice yg does with blackpinks music. if they renew their contract i hope they have more comebacks and freedom

According to the Korean publication SportsWorld, unnamed industry experts believe that BLACKPINK will probably not renew their contracts with YG Entertainment as the odds are stacked against them. Additionally, BLINKs want BLACKPINK to have better opportunities and flourishing careers.

A BLINK writes out of concern for the Pink Venom singers:

“Hope they have more comebacks and freedom.”

BLACKPINK fans express their concern for the Pink Venom singers ahead of the group’s contract renewal

(R)O-SS⁶⁺⁷⁺⁹🍄 | READY TO BE🌝🌚 @JihyoHatesOnion I am so tired of YG, when they announced every member of blackpink would be getting a solo in 2020, I would’ve never expected to be here in 2023 with still no damn Jisoo solo I am so tired of YG, when they announced every member of blackpink would be getting a solo in 2020, I would’ve never expected to be here in 2023 with still no damn Jisoo solo https://t.co/jimy4f8Y4r

BLACKPINK fans express their concern for the Pink Venom singers ahead of the group’s contract renewal with YG Entertainment this year. Most fans believe that the entertainment company has not done justice to BLACKPINK’s talent and star power despite them being one of the biggest musical artists in the world.

They have also expressed their disappointment that the Pink Venom singers are deprived of more comebacks, solos, and lesser music albums in general.

ً @1veblink like i just don’t see another label handeling blackpink idk.. but if they don’t get a better contract offer they should leave because they deserve better like i just don’t see another label handeling blackpink idk.. but if they don’t get a better contract offer they should leave because they deserve better

Leidy_03 @Leidy_Ina03 @1veblink I think the same as you, hopefully and for the first time in the years that YG has been around, they will do something right in terms of managing their groups, especially with BLACKPINK, because losing those 4 girls would be a major blow. @1veblink I think the same as you, hopefully and for the first time in the years that YG has been around, they will do something right in terms of managing their groups, especially with BLACKPINK, because losing those 4 girls would be a major blow.

If the new contract doesn't guarantee 2 cbs a year, attending any award shows you want, being able to collab with the artists who want to collab with u, and having freedom in writing songs, DONT SIGN IT @BLACKPINK

Yuk @SaYukkkkk @pinkIovesick



After 7 years you can't do to much grp activities

What will happen to individual career then?

Jisoo has an acting career to think about

How will she deliver a drama then?



After 7 years you can't do to much grp activities

What will happen to individual career then?

Jisoo has an acting career to think about

How will she deliver a drama then?

I am sorry but your demands are way too late

엉크리사 @Ankrisha17 @pinkIovesick

I just want a full album with more than 10 songs at least with proper promotion

BLINKs have pointed out a unique pattern wherein YG Entertainment abandoned their existing girl group to launch a new one instead. BLINKs stated that 2NE1 were also facing contract renewals in 2016.

The girl-group debuted on August 8, 2016. Three months later, on November 25, 2NE1’s group activities ceased to exist.

At the time, it was reported that YG Entertainment chose to invest all their resources in their new girl group BLACKPINK over 2NE1. Fans have pointed out that a similar situation might arise in 2023, when the Shut Down singers' contract renewal will be discussed. Additionally, the company is planning to launch their new girl group Baby Monsters.

Fans are wondering if history will repeat itself and the Pink Venom singers will leave YG Entertainment in search of better opportunities.

ohmyguinnes @ohmyguinnes_ @pinkIovesick @BLACKPINK They aren’t dumb. They will negotiate with Yge for better condition. @pinkIovesick @BLACKPINK They aren’t dumb. They will negotiate with Yge for better condition.

Some opined that the members are a force to reckon with and are well-established names in the industry. Each of them - Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé are talented and have already commenced their solo careers with music releases, acting projects, and brand commitments.

However, what is to be noted is that if at all the Pink Venom singers decide to leave YG Entertainment, they will have to forgo the band name as the copyright will belong to the agency.

YG Entertainment is reportedly planning to offer BLACKPINK millions for contract renewal

As per media reports, YG Entertainment is reportedly planning to shell out $16.2 million USD per member or ₩20.0 billion KRW as a signing bonus to woo the Shut Down singers to stay back in their group.

Pannkpop @pannkpop Industry officials predict that YG will not renew contract with BLACKPINK, Knetz react pannkpop.com/industry-offic… Industry officials predict that YG will not renew contract with BLACKPINK, Knetz react pannkpop.com/industry-offic… https://t.co/39CbvD7MWG

The total cost would be $65.0 million USD for the next two-three years at least. The company will try to make a solid profit in the time period.

YG Entertainment has had an unfortunate year so far when it comes to retaining their long-time artists. iKON left the agency to join 143 Entertainment. BIGBANG‘s T.O.P and Daesang also quit to pursue their solo endeavors.

Taeyang moved to THE BLACK LABEL and only G-Dragon stayed back in the agency. TREASURE’s Mashiho and Bang Yedam left the group last year and actor Kang Dong-won quit YG Entertainment to establish his own agency.

Additionally, member Lisa has received a whopping $81.2 million USD from foreign companies to leave YG Entertainment and join forces with them.

BLACKPINK members are currently busy with their overseas schedules. The Pink Venom singers are headlining the BORN PINK World Tour and will be partaking as one of the three headliners at this year’s Coachella in April before finally participating in the BST Hyde Park 2023 festival in July.

