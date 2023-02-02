BLACKPINK Mexico and Australia Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

On February 1, BLACKPINK announced additional tour dates for Mexico and Australia as part of their BORN PINK World Tour. They shared two posters confirming the dates and venue of their performance.

The Pink Venom singers will be performing at Foro Sol in Mexico City on April 26, at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on June 10 and 11, and at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on June 16 and 17.

BLACKPINK fans can check out Weverse and Ticketmaster for pre-sale of the tickets

BLACKPINK fans based in Mexico City and Australia can check out tickets on Ticketmaster and Weverse. Pre-sale tickets for the Australian leg of the tour will be available on February 5, at 8 pm KST.

The pre-sale for their concert at Foro Sol in Mexico City will be available on February 6, at 1 pm KST/February 7, at 10:30 pm local time. More information regarding BLACKPINK’s new concert dates will be available with time.

The Pink Venom singers are currently on their most ambitious world tour, titled BORN PINK World Tour, named after their sophomore full-length album of the same name. They started their tour in Seoul, South Korea, on October 15, and have traveled through North America, Europe, Thailand, China, and the Middle East so far.

Notably, it is now the highest-grossing tour by a female Asian act in US history ($31.6 million from 10 shows).

So far, the concerts have attracted 1.5 million fans around the world, with a collective 15 concerts in North America, 10 concerts in Europe, two concerts in Thailand, two in Hong Kong, and two in the Middle East.

The talented four-member group is currently on a break from touring and will resume the BORN PINK World Tour on March 4, at Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For the time being, the girls will be wrapping up their BORN PINK World Tour in June after performing at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, on June 21, 2023. It was revealed that additional dates will be announced at a later date.

BLACKPINK will become the first K-pop act to headline a stadium concert in Mexico

BLACKPINK has become the first K-pop act to headline a stadium concert in Mexico. They will be performing at Foro Sol in Mexico City on April 26, and boast a capacity of 65,000.

Previously, global acts like Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and One Direction have performed at the renowned venue. BLINKs are naturally proud of the group and have taken to social media to congratulate them on this achievement and express their excitement at watching the Boombayah singers in Mexico City.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK have earned two nominations at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the 'Favorite Music Group' category, where they are nominated alongside BTS and a host of other popular artists.

Additionally, they are also nominated in the Favorite Global Music Star (Asia) category as well. The ‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2023’ will be held on Saturday, March 4, at 7 pm EST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

BLACKPINK has a busy year ahead. Besides their BORN PINK World Tour, the Ddu-Du Ddu-Du singers have been chosen as one of the headliners, alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean, to perform at the popular American music festival Coachella on April 15 and 22.

Additionally, they will take center stage at British Summer Time (BST) in Hyde Park, London, in July, making their U.K. music festival debut.

