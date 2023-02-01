BTS and BLACKPINK have been nominated in the ‘Favourite Global Music Star’ category at the 'Kids' Choice Awards 2023'

On January 31, Nickelodeon announced a list of nominees for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on their official website, including BTS and BLACKPINK in the category 'Favorite Music Group.'

The biggest groups in the world, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Black Eyed Peas, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic, Panic! At The Disco, and Paramore, are nominated in the above-stated category with BTS and BLACKPINK.

The ‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2023’ will be held on March 4, Saturday 7 pm EST from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists on Nickelodeon’s official website.

BTS and BLACKPINK’s fans celebrate their group’s nomination at the ‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2023’

BTS had a fantastic run at the ‘Kids’ Choice Awards last year. The Dynamite singers broke their own Guinness World Record by becoming the first musical group to win the most Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

The Proof singers have snagged the award for ‘Favorite Music Group’ for the third consecutive year.

Additionally, BLACKPINK has earned a second nomination for 'Favorite Global Music Star (Asia)' alongside Bad Bunny, who is Latin American, Harry Styles, who is from the UK, Rosalia belongs to Spain, Taylor Swift is American, Tones and I is from Australia and Wizkid is from Africa.

BTS and BLACKPINK’s fans took to social media to celebrate their group’s favorite nomination at the ‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2023’. Bangtan and BLACKPINK fans are also furiously voting for their favorite artists, ensuring that they bag the ‘Favorite Music Group awards at the ‘Kids’ Choice Awards 2023’.

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



- Favorite Music Group

- Global Music Star



@BLACKPINK has received 2 nominations at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards! Vote at the link below.
- Favorite Music Group
- Global Music Star

blueiceberg @gerinide



BTS hold the Guinness World Record for "the most Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards won by a music group.

Raqiba⁷ @RaqibaNaz @btsstreamteamin the way I've to vote for all those previous category only to vote BTS was not something I was expecting but I've voted anyway

Notably, the Butter singers have won six awards at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, three of which are ‘Favorite Music Group,’ which they have won for the third consecutive year.

Bangtan has won ‘Favorite Global Music Star’ in 2018, ‘Favorite Music Group’ in 2020, ‘Favorite Global Music Star’ in 2020, ‘Favorite Music Group’ in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and 'Favorite Song' for their hit song Dynamite.

BLACKPINK has previously received three nominations. Sadly, they are yet to win any awards at the 'Kids' Choice Awards.' They have received nominations in the past for "Favorite Global Music Star" in 2019, 'Favorite Music Collaboration' for Ice Cream with Selena Gomez, and 'Favorite Music Group.'

What are BTS and BLACKPINK members up to?

Since June 13 last year, when they announced their separation from group activities, members of BTS have been occupied with their solo projects and endeavors.

BTS' oldest member Jin officially enlisted in the Korean military on December 13 and was assigned to the 5th Infantry Division recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province. He is currently serving as a commander in the same battalion.

His six other bandmates dropped him off and came to say goodbye, giving the fans an unforgettable OT7 moment.

Other members are busy with album releases, collaborations, brand promotions, luxury brands, fashion shows, and variety shows, among other things.

BLACKPINK, on the other hand, has added additional dates for the BORN PINK World Tour for April and June. They will be headlining Coachella in April and the British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park in London, United Kingdom, in July.

