“Team Seokjin always wins”: BTS fans congratulate Jin as the Epiphany singer wins the military talent show

On January 30, Korean media outlets reported that BTS’ Jin won first place at the military talent show.

The Epiphany singer’s team recently secured first place at the military talent show celebrating Seollal, also known as Korean New Year. It was revealed that Jin personally taught his soldier mates some slick dance moves that led them to victory. Additionally, his team got an extra day of vacation as a reward.

BTS fans are proud of the group’s oldest member and his recent achievements and have taken to social media to congratulate him. One ARMY cheekily commented that “Team Seokjin always wins”, referring to a running joke in the fandom.

Jin’s fans react to him winning first place at the military talent show

Jin’s fans took to social media to congratulate him and his team on winning first place at the military talent show and earning an extra day of vacation as a reward.

ARMYs also joked that participating in RUN BTS (Bangtan’s variety show) really helped the idol learn the ropes of everything needed for a military talent show.

The Moon singer officially enlisted in the Korean military on December 13 and was assigned to the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. He was dropped by his six younger brothers, who came to see him off, giving fans an OT7 moment for ages to come.

BTS' oldest member completed his five weeks of basic training at the 5th Infantry Division recruitment training center, which started on December 13 and ended on January 18. Post this, The Astronaut singer was given the military position of Assistant Drill Instructor under the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province.

Jin was reportedly interested in the position and apparently went through multiple rounds of interviews and evaluations before eventually earning the position for himself.

BTS member Jin leaves a heartfelt message for ARMYs

Earlier this month, BTS’ oldest member surprised fans by posting a heartfelt message dedicated to them. On January 18, The Astronaut singer attended the completion ceremony after five weeks of basic training. He was dressed in his military uniform with a mask to cover his face. The 30-year-old also shared a sweet message for ARMYs, who were waiting patiently to hear from him:

“I’m enjoyably spending my time here. I’m posting photos after receiving permission from the military. ARMY, always be happy and take care.”

Prior to this, he had filmed a sweet message for ARMYs from the sets of SBS’ Running Man. He revealed that he will be sharing a video every month with a heartfelt message for fans. ARMYs noted that the video was posted at 12.04 pm KST, the Abyss singer's birth time.

Members J-hope, Jimin, and V revealed that the idol had called them from the military and requested to let ARMYs know that he was doing fine and serving well.

BIG HIT MUSIC has requested fans to not send gifts and goodies to BTS' oldest member's military camp or attempt to visit him in person as it could lead to accidents. Fans can instead send their messages on Weverse with the tag “Dear Jin” for him to read and cherish.

The Astronaut singer will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, a day before BTS’ 11th group anniversary. He is the first member of the septet to enlist, and will soon be followed by the remaining members.

