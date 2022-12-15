It's no secret that BTS' Jin is an anime-lover and he's mentioned it quite a few times and often interacts with ARMYs on anime recommendations. From comments on Weverse to interview moments, Jin has a list of his favorite animes that he's shared with his fans.

The eldest member of BTS, Kim Seok-jin has been an avid anime watcher for quite some time now. Despite his busy schedule as a member of the K-pop boy group BTS, Jin still squeezes in time to indulge in anime and K-dramas.

Fans have loved his anime recommendations, proving Jin to be quite a veteran in the anime world.

Four anime recommendations from BTS' Jin that all ARMYs should watch

1) Princess Mononoke

A Japanese animated film, Princess Mononoke is produced by Studio Ghibli. The anime is set in 14th-century Japan, during the Muromachi period. It revolves around the fantastical story of the protagonist fighting a war between the forest gods and a mining colony.

Ashitaka, a prince infected by the Tatarigami curse, embarks on a journey to find a cure and ends up partaking in the war alongside his companion Princess Mononoke.

BTS' Jin recommended this classic Studio Ghibli film that was released in 1997, alongside V, who recommended another film through the same production, Howl's Moving Castle.

2) One Piece

One of the most popular and longest-running animes is One Piece and many have found the show to be a life-changing anime, and BTS' Jin seems to take the same stance. What was initially a manga series written by Elichiro Oda has evolved into an anime since 1997, and it's still running, piling up to about 104 volumes so far.

The story revolves around a pirate named Monkey D. Luffy who gained rubber powers by eating the Devil's fruit. As the show progressed down a never-ending spiral, it showcased his journey with his Straw Hat Pirates across the Grand Line to achieve the dream of becoming a pirate king.

3) Dragon Ball Z

BTS, in an interview with Noisey back in October 2018, was asked a question to choose between the three animes, One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, and Naruto. Jin had a firm answer, which was Dragon Ball Z and he cemented his stance by calling it a masterpiece.

The show first aired in 1989 and followed up with nine seasons over the next ten years. It's an action-filled watch that revolves around Goku, who along with the Z Warriors, fights the evils of the world. Fans find the show extremely entertaining with its equal parts of humor, adventure, and thriller.

4) Parasyte

The last anime from BTS' Jin's basket of recommendations is Parasyte, a science fiction manga-adapted anime series. The show paints the sudden turn of events of a normal high school boy, Shinichi Izumi, when worm-like aliens invade the Earth and he ends up getting infected by them.

Written and illustrated by Hitoshi Iwaaki, many found the manga series to be extremely captivating and indulging, and the adaptation didn't seem to disappoint manga fans.

With a handful of animes that belong to unique genres, BTS' Jin impressed ARMYs with his unique yet exquisite taste in the kinds of shows he watches. Fans also hope to see more of his watch-worthy recommendations after he returns from his military service in 2024.

