Dragon Ball Watch Order guide: How to watch

The Dragon Ball franchise is over 30 years old, which is why we felt the need to create a Dragon Ball Watch Order Guide. There's a lot to consider before diving into this shonen anime, so we wrote this primer to help even die-hard fans ease their friends into it.

The series follows Goku, a superpowered being on Earth, as he defends the planet from various threats such as androids and alien invaders. It revolves around the titular Dragon Balls, seven magic balls that can grant any wish if gathered together.

Since the story spans three, technically four with GT, series, and multiple movies, this Dragon Ball watch order guide will detail everything needed as to what to watch and when.

Dragon Ball watch order guide: watch order, filler list, movie list, OVAs, and TV specials

There are roughly two ways to experience Dragon Ball: the straightforward way involves watching the entire series from the original Ball to Super or this way. The latter ensures that the audience follows the canon and has plenty of time to catch up on the series before it returns in 2023.

If any potential fans want to skip the massive amount of filler in Dragon Ball Z, this Dragon Ball watch order guide suggests watching in the following order:

Dragon Ball, all episodes

Dragon Ball Z Kai, until the end of the Frieza Saga.

Dragon Ball Z: Bardock — The Father of Goku (TV Special)

Dragon Ball Z Kai, from the end of the Frieza Saga to the Cell Saga.

Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (TV Special)

Dragon Ball Z Kai, the Cell Saga until the end of the Majin Buu Saga.

Dragon Ball Super, all episodes barring the adaptation of Ressurection F as the events are better told in the movie.

Dragon Ball Watch Order method 2: watching all official Dragon Ball material in Chronological order

If the previous method seems too simple and hardcore fans want to include all of the movies and filler episodes, this Dragon Ball watch guide is the way to go. According to mangaka Akira Toriyama, this means that movies are not generally considered canon to the overall series.

This part of the Dragon Ball Watch Order Guide will fully list all of the watchable content with asterisks denoting non-canon material, should viewers want a more complete experience.

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball: Curse of the Blood Rubies* (movie)

Dragon Ball: Sleeping Princess in Devil's Castle* (movie)

Dragon Ball: Mystical Adventure* (movie)

Dragon Ball: The Path to Power (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 1-86

Dragon Ball Z: Bardock — The Father of Goku (TV Special)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 87-107

Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: Lord Slug* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 108-123

Dragon Ball Z: The History of Trunks (TV special)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 124 and 125

Dragon Ball Z: Cooler’s Revenge* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 126-146

Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 147-173

Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z: Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z to episodes 174-194

Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 195-207

Dragon Ball Z: Broly’s Second Coming* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 208-250

Dragon Ball Z: Bio-Broly* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 251-253

Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 254-288

Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon* (movie)

Dragon Ball Z episodes 289-finish

Dragon Ball GT, all episodes*

Dragon Ball Super episodes 1-3

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (movie)

Dragon Ball Super episodes 4-18

Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F* (movie) - Recommended watching F and skipping the associated episodes.

Dragon Ball Super episodes 19-finish

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (movie)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (movie)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes*

Filler list

Dragon Ball:

Episode 30: Pilaf and the Mystery Force

Episode 31: Wedding Plans?

Episode 32: The Flying Fortress - Vanished!

Episode 33: The Legend of a Dragon

Episode 45: Danger in the Air

Episode 79: Terror and Plague

Episode 80: Goku vs. Sky Dragon

Episode 81: Goku Goes to Demon Land

Episode 82: The Rampage of InoShikaCho

Episode 83: Which Way To Papaya Island?

Episode 127: Quicker than Lightning

Episode 128: Secret of the Woods

Episode 129: The Time Room

Episode 130: Goku's Doll

Episode 131: Walking Their Own Ways

Episode 132: Hotter than Lava

Episode 149: Dress in Flames

Episode 150: The Fire-Eater

Episode 151: Outrageous Octagon

Episode 152: Mystery of the Dark World

Episode 153: The End, The Beginning

Dragon Ball Z:

Episode 9: The Strangest Robot

Episode 10: A New Friend

Episode 12: Global Training

Episode 13: Goz and Mez

Episode 14: Princess Snake

Episode 15: Dueling Piccolos

Episode 16: Plight of the Children

Episode 39: Friends or Foes?

Episode 40: Held Captive

Episode 41: Look Out Below

Episode 42: The Search Continues

Episode 43: A Friendly Surprise

Episode 100: Gohan Returns

Episode 102: Duel on a Vanishing Planet

Episode 108: The Heavens Tremble

Episode 109: Black Fog of Terror

Episode 110: Battle in Kami's Lookout

Episode111: Fight With Piccolo

Episode 112: Call For Restoration

Episode 113: Suicidal Course

Episode 114: Extreme Measures

Episode 115: The World Awakens

Episode 116L Brief Chance for Victory

Episode 117: Krillin's Proposal

Episode 124: Z Warriors Prepare

Episode 125: Goku's Ordeal

Episode 170: A Girl Named Lime

Episode 171: Memories of Gohan

Episode 174: The Puzzle of General Tao

Episode 195: Warriors of the Dead

Episode 196: Tournament Begins

Episode 197: Water Fight

Episode 198: Final Round

Episode 199: Goku vs. Pikkon

Episode 202: Gohan's First Date

Episode 203: Rescue Videl

Episode 274: Mind Trap

Episode 288: He's Always Late

Dragon Ball Z Kai:

Episode 101: Videl's Crisis? Gohan's Urgent Call-out!

Episode 145: Peace Returns! A Time of Rest for the Warriors!

Dragon Ball Super:

Episode 4: Aim for the Dragon Balls! Pilaf Gang in Action!

Episode 15: Make a Miracle, Satan the Hero! A Challenge from Outer Space

Episode 42: Trouble at the Victory Celebration! Showdown at Last?! Monaka vs. Son Goku

Episode 43: Goku's 'Ki' is Out of Control?! Looking After Pan is A Lot of Trouble

Episode 44: Seal of Planet Potofu - Secret of the Superhuman Water is Unleashed

Episode 45: Vegeta Disappears?! The Threat Of Duplicated Vegeta!

Episode 46: Goku vs. Duplicated Vegeta! Who's Gonna Win?!

Episode 68: Come Forth, Shenron! Whose Wish Will Be Granted?!

Episode 69: Goku vs Arale! A Ridiculous Battle Will End The Earth?!

Episode 70: Champa's Challenge! This Time We Fight With Baseball!

Episode 73: Gohan's Misfortune! An Unexpected Great Saiyaman Movie?!

Episode 74: For the Ones He Loves! The Unbeatable Great Saiyaman!!

Episode 75: Goku and Krillin Back to the Old Training Grounds

Episode 76: Defeat These Terrifying Enemies! Krillin's Fighting Spirit Returns!

On a general note, Dragon Ball GT is an anime-only series and thus all its episodes are technically considered filler in that they don't have a manga counterpart. Thus, it's best to consider GT a separate canon and/or a spin-off series.

Movie list

Dragon Ball:

Curse of the Blood Rubies (1986)

Sleeping Princess in Devil's Castle (1987)

Mystical Adventure (1988)

The Path to Power (1996)

Dragon Ball Z:

Dead Zone (1989)

The World's Strongest (1990)

The Tree of Might (1990)

Lord Slug (1991)

Cooler's Revenge (1991)

The Return of Cooler (1992)

Super Android 13! (1992)

Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan (1993)

Bojack Unbound (1993)

Broly – Second Coming (1994)

Bio-Broly (1994)

Fusion Reborn (1995)

Wrath of the Dragon (1995)

Dragon Ball Super:

Battle of Gods (2013)

Ressurection F (2015)

Broly (2018)

Super Hero (2022)

OVAs

OVA 1: Plan to Eradicate the Saiyans/Super Saiyans (1993/2010)

OVA 2:Yo! Son Goku and Friends Return!!/Dragon Ball: The Return of Son Goku and Friends! (2008)

OVA 3: Episode of Bardock/Dragon Ball: Episode of Bardock (2011)

TV Specials

Dragon Ball Z:

Special 1: Bardock - The Father of Goku (1990)

Special 2: Movie Overview Special (1992)

Special 3:The History of Trunks (1993)

Special 4: Looking Back at it All: The Dragon Ball Z Year-End Show! (1993)

Crossover Special: Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special (2013)

Dragon Ball GT special:

A Hero's Legacy (1997)

Dragon Ball Super specials:

This is the Ultimate Battle in all the Universes! Son Goku vs Jiren!!* (2017)

*As part of Dragon Ball Super episodes 109 and 110, this aired as a one-hour special to promote the debut of Ultra Instinct Sign.

History of Japan (2017)

Right Before the Dragon Ball Super Movie Debuts! Looking Back on the TV Show's Climax (2018)

Dragon Ball plot synopsis

As Dragon Ball comes first, this Dragon Ball watch order guide suggests that series first. The first series begins with a young monkey-tailed boy named Goku befriending a teenage girl named Bulma after nearly being run over by her. Together, they journey to locate the seven mystical Dragon Balls. These balls have the ability to summon the powerful eternal dragon Shenron, who can grant whoever summons him one wish.

By Z, Goku and Bulma have both grown up. Goku is married and has a son named Gohan. But when Gohan is kidnapped by Goku's supposed brother Raditz, Goku has to jump into action with former enemy Piccolo to save his son. It only gets crazier from there.

By Super, Goku is now enjoying a somewhat peaceful life. Then the god of destruction Beerus shows up looking for a Super Saiyan God. Goku turns out to be that God and enters a whole new chapter of fighting, time travel, and tournaments, deciding the fate of the multiverse!

