Dragon Ball GT codes in Roblox: Free boosts, Genkai, and Zenis (December 2022)

Dragon Ball GT is a Roblox game that features many awesome transformations and mechanics from the Dragon Ball anime series. The player's objective is to develop their character and become the strongest Saiyan in the game. They can explore the virtual world and perform small tasks to earn resources that can help them on their journey.

However, one of the best ways for players to obtain free in-game money, boosts, and other items in Dragon Ball GT is to redeem active codes.

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Ball GT

Listed below are all the codes that are currently active in Roblox Dragon Ball GT:

18KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x boost for two hours

19KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 500 Zenis

20KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive one Genkai

21KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive one Genkai

22KL1K3S - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a one-hour 5x boost

24MVISITS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 4x boost for 30 minutes

30MVISITS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive one hour of 10x boost

BruhC0de - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 4x boost for 30 minutes

Chr1stm4s - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a random boost

Don3Play3r - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive one Genkai

NewUpdate - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 75 Zenis

ZeniRelease - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 50 Zenis

Note: Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Players are advised to redeem these active codes as soon as they can.

Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Ball GT

Listed below are all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

10KL1K3S - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

10MillionVisits - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

11KL1K3S - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

15KL1K3S - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive 2x boost for 60 minutes

16KL1K3S - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive 2x boost for 60 minutes

17KL1K3S3X - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive boost for 60 minutes

5KLIKES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

6KLIKES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

7KLIKES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

8KLIKES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

9KLIKES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

SORRY - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to receive a boost

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Ball GT

If you do not know how to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Ball GT, follow these easy steps:

Open the Roblox platform and log in.

Search for Roblox Dragon Ball GT and launch it.

Once the game is fully loaded, enter an active code into the text box.

Select the "Use" button to redeem it.

If you encounter an error while redeeming the code, you can restart the game and try again.

Poll : 0 votes