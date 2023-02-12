Create

NewJeans crowned brand reputation rankings for the third consecutive month by topping February 2023 report

By Afreen Khan
Modified Feb 12, 2023 21:52 IST
NewJeans overthrows BLACKPINK for the third consecutive time for brand reputation rankings (Images via Instagram/newjeans_official and Twitter/BLACKPINK)
ADOR’s super rookies NewJeans topped the February 2023 girl group brand reputation rankings by the Korean Business Research Institute released on February 12. The latest report saw the Hype Boy singers secure the top position for the third consecutive month, surpassing BLACKPINK, who came second yet again.

The Korean Business Research Institute releases a monthly girl group brand reputation ranking report that reflects a group’s popularity among the general public. It uses big data to analyze various parameters such as consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes to rank artists as per their demand.

For this month's rankings, the institute analyzed the big data collected from January 12 to February 12, 2023.

February 2023 girl group brand reputation rankings: NewJeans, BLACKPINK, H1-KEY among the top 5

H1-KEY ranked 3rd in february's girl group brand reputation ranking! their brand reputation index increased 1872% from january 🎉#H1KEY #하이키 https://t.co/zf9kptW6Hf

The latest girl group brand reputation rankings revealed NewJeans as the top artists to be talked about online. The rookie group debuted in July last year and have already broken records set by their seniors in the K-pop industry. NewJeans’ success is a mix of the never-before-seen marketing by ADOR and the nostalgic and catchy music released by the group.

The rookies topped the brand reputation rankings for February 2023 with 5,851,068 index. As per Korean Business Research Institute’s report, their high-ranking phrases were "OMG," "YouTube," and "Hype Boy," while their highest-ranking related terms included "record," "surpass," and "become a fan."

The second on the list was BLACKPINK, whose index stood at 4,928,763. This was the third time the Pink Venom group was dropped to second place by NewJeans.

Meanwhile, the most surprising news came with H1-KEY ranking third in February 2023’s brand reputation rankings, which, in comparison to last month’s report, when the group did not even make it to the top 30, marks a significant rise in their popularity. It seems that their first EP titled Rose Blossom, released on January 5, which is also their debut anniversary date, brought them to the limelight.

Several moments of H1-KEY from their recent promotions trended on Twitter. Whether it be a member’s reaction towards TXT’s Yeonjun winning a music show trophy to the group’s last Rose Blossom stage, H1-KEY seems to have become the latest group some fans are currently obsessing over.

seoi's concern over txt's yeonjun crying and then trying to shimmy away from the camera ㅋㅋ why is it so funny — #H1KEY #SEOI https://t.co/uWFpWTUs2w
watched idol radio with h1-key and they went insane during the break hongjoong had to tell them "hold on, we're still broadcasting right now..." THEY GOT SO EMBARRASSED 😭😭😭 https://t.co/yjxO8GQf7T

Take a look at the top 20 of February 2023 brand reputation rankings below:

  1. NewJeans - 5,851,068
  2. BLACKPINK - 4,928,763
  3. H1-KEY - 2,994,726
  4. IVE - 2,789,385
  5. LE SSERAFIM - 2,671,223
  6. TWICE - 2,423,405
  7. Red Velvet - 2,422,792
  8. (G)I-DLE - 2,329,250
  9. Girls' Generation - 1,898,589
  10. aespa - 1,463,621
  11. Apink - 1,455,880
  12. OH MY GIRL - 1,393,834
  13. LOONA - 1,262,798
  14. MAMAMOO - 1,257,506
  15. NMIXX - 1,119,476
  16. fromis_9 - 1,099,699
  17. APRIL - 888,140
  18. Girls Day - 865,138
  19. Cosmic Girls (WJSN) - 851,519
  20. ITZY - 845,990
At just 53 days on chart, NewJeans' "Ditto" has become the most streamed song by a female K-pop act on US Spotify! 🎉#1. "Ditto" — 26,112,327* streams #2. — 26,051,075 streams#NewJeans #뉴진스 @NewJeans_ADOR

In other news, NewJeans’ latest song, Ditto, has broken yet another incredible record. This time, a fan Twitter account informed that Ditto had received 26,112,327 streams and had surpassed BLACKPINK’s 2020 track Ice Cream as the most-streamed song by a K-pop female act on the Spotify US charts.

Edited by Susrita Das
