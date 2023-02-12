NewJeans crowned brand reputation rankings for the third consecutive month by topping February 2023 report

ADOR’s super rookies NewJeans topped the February 2023 girl group brand reputation rankings by the Korean Business Research Institute released on February 12. The latest report saw the Hype Boy singers secure the top position for the third consecutive month, surpassing BLACKPINK, who came second yet again.
The Korean Business Research Institute releases a monthly girl group brand reputation ranking report that reflects a group’s popularity among the general public. It uses big data to analyze various parameters such as consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes to rank artists as per their demand.
For this month's rankings, the institute analyzed the big data collected from January 12 to February 12, 2023.
February 2023 girl group brand reputation rankings: NewJeans, BLACKPINK, H1-KEY among the top 5
The latest girl group brand reputation rankings revealed NewJeans as the top artists to be talked about online. The rookie group debuted in July last year and have already broken records set by their seniors in the K-pop industry. NewJeans’ success is a mix of the never-before-seen marketing by ADOR and the nostalgic and catchy music released by the group.
The rookies topped the brand reputation rankings for February 2023 with 5,851,068 index. As per Korean Business Research Institute’s report, their high-ranking phrases were "OMG," "YouTube," and "Hype Boy," while their highest-ranking related terms included "record," "surpass," and "become a fan."
The second on the list was BLACKPINK, whose index stood at 4,928,763. This was the third time the Pink Venom group was dropped to second place by NewJeans.
Meanwhile, the most surprising news came with H1-KEY ranking third in February 2023’s brand reputation rankings, which, in comparison to last month’s report, when the group did not even make it to the top 30, marks a significant rise in their popularity. It seems that their first EP titled Rose Blossom, released on January 5, which is also their debut anniversary date, brought them to the limelight.
Several moments of H1-KEY from their recent promotions trended on Twitter. Whether it be a member’s reaction towards TXT’s Yeonjun winning a music show trophy to the group’s last Rose Blossom stage, H1-KEY seems to have become the latest group some fans are currently obsessing over.
Take a look at the top 20 of February 2023 brand reputation rankings below:
- NewJeans - 5,851,068
- BLACKPINK - 4,928,763
- H1-KEY - 2,994,726
- IVE - 2,789,385
- LE SSERAFIM - 2,671,223
- TWICE - 2,423,405
- Red Velvet - 2,422,792
- (G)I-DLE - 2,329,250
- Girls' Generation - 1,898,589
- aespa - 1,463,621
- Apink - 1,455,880
- OH MY GIRL - 1,393,834
- LOONA - 1,262,798
- MAMAMOO - 1,257,506
- NMIXX - 1,119,476
- fromis_9 - 1,099,699
- APRIL - 888,140
- Girls Day - 865,138
- Cosmic Girls (WJSN) - 851,519
- ITZY - 845,990
In other news, NewJeans’ latest song, Ditto, has broken yet another incredible record. This time, a fan Twitter account informed that Ditto had received 26,112,327 streams and had surpassed BLACKPINK’s 2020 track Ice Cream as the most-streamed song by a K-pop female act on the Spotify US charts.