"Finally the collab everyone wanted“: Fans bedazzled as BLACKPINK’s Jennie graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine as the face of brand Jacquemus

BLACKPINK's Jennie recently graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Korea in collaboration with the world-renowned fashion brand Jacquemus. Jennie’s ethereal visuals were understood by the brand as they took up the assignment of presenting her in the most angelic way for the magazine’s October edition.

A series of four diverse photos was released by Harper’s Bazaar’s official Instagram handle, and all these images were aptly captioned with:

“The face of one of the world's most influential women and an unrivaled icon in 2023.”

The idol has even attended a couple of events of the brand and her visuals have stood out in each of those occasions.

Fans goga as the pictures of the new collaboration between BLACKPINK's Jennie and Jacquemus are released through Harper's Bazaar Korea

Jennie’s official collaboration with Jacquemus was marked with the release of a short teaser on September 13, 2023. Since then, fans had been quite excited about how it will turn out.

On September 15, four photos were dropped, which were largely based on a monochromatic scheme, with three of them radiating a white edgy plus angelic theme and one out of them flowing with bright red. All of these photos presented Jennie’s visuals in a unique and impactful allure.

In the first photo, Jennie was captured till her waist as she wore a white short and draped a pleated top with puffed sleeves. At the bottom, she seems to be wearing a full-length skirt of the same color. Her hair was carefully slicked into a bun in the photo giving her a clean look.

In another photo, which is a portrait, the BLACKPINK member's long hair are left flowing naturally. Here, she wears a puffy-sleeved outfit once again, but this time it’s slightly different as this one had black dots. However, the entire outfit escapes complete visibility.

In the third white shot, Jennie stood wearing a completely puffed outfit from the 'le chouchou' collection. A classic beaded white choker with a sapphire pendant gives a different direction to this entire look. This shot was considered especially angelic by the fans since it used a sky background with a minimalistic pink make-up look and grainy plus blurred effect.

The final photo was a hit out of all as this was beautifully glamored with the color red, with a slight hint of orange. In a background/floor full of red and fresh cherries, Jennie can be seen laying alluringly in a non-traditional cropped red shirt with a collar and a short puffed skirt. She also dons red mesh stockings and gracefully places her hand on her toned waist arresting everyone's attention.

With this particular collaboration and magazine feature, BLACKPINK's Jennie became the only Korean celebrity to grace the covers of three of the major international/Korean magazines - Vogue, ELLE, and Bazaar - three times. Moreove, the BLACKPINK star is also the first ever singer to be featured in the top three major fashion magazines of Japan.

As such, the popularity quotient of Jennie just keeps going higher and higher as more collaborations come in.