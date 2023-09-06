"For sure this one is big": Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie teases JACQUEMUS collaboration on her Instagram story

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie took to Instagram to post a story on September 6, which left fans excited. The idol shared a picture of several cherries against a red backdrop and wrote "Coming Soon." She also tagged the official Instagram account of the French luxury fashion brand, JACQUEMUS, which piqued fans' interest.

Since the artist shared the picture, BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) and fashion enthusiasts have been wondering what the possible collaboration has in store for them. They are excited about the project as the SOLO singer is known to be friends with JACQUEMUS owner and French fashion designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Jennie, who already has endorsements with brands like Calvin Klein and Chanel, may now embark on a new journey and fans took to social media to react to the same.

"We're not gonna make it out alive guys": Fans speculate about BLACKPINK's Jennie's possible collaboration with JACQUEMUS

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been friends with Simon Porte Jacquemus for a long time. What's more, the Pink Venom singer also made headlines back in March 2022 when she attended JACQUEMUS' Hawaii Fashion Show titled Le Splash, where she was seen sitting in the front row, donning an outfit by the brand.

After the event, the 27-year-old artist also made an appearance at JACQUEMUS' Le Raphia show right in the middle of BLACPINK's BORN PINK world tour.

Meanwhile, the idol's recent story featuring numerous cherries left fans speculating about her possible collaboration with the brand. BLINKs believe that she may be the muse for the brand's latest FW23 Le Chouchou (The Darling) collection, which also featured models decked in cherry prints.

As soon as the idol shared the story on Instagram, screenshots of the same went viral online. Several netizens took to platforms like Twitter to react and speculate about the possible collaboration, expressing their excitement about the same.

BLACKPINK's Jennie, the fashion icon of the renowned quartet recently graced the cover of ELLE France, making her the first-ever K-pop artist to achieve this feat. Fans are now eager to see her shine in the fashion industry.

More about BLACKPINK

The popular group became the most nominated K-pop act at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, being nominated in six major categories - Group of the Year, Show of the Summer, Best K-Pop, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Editing.

Moreover, their BORN PINK world tour, which began back in October 2022 will finally come to a close this year on September 17, with the final concert set to be held in Seoul.