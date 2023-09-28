"Effortless. Versatile. Original.": Fans swoon over BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s visuals from the new Adidas campaign teaser

Jennie Kim, a prominent member of the globally acclaimed group BLACKPINK, has once again made headlines with her latest collaboration, this time with the sportswear giant, Adidas. This partnership has further elevated her already established image as a fashion icon and trendsetter.

Known for her fashion-forward sensibilities and toned physique, the BLACKPINK member was a natural choice for Adidas, marking her first collaboration with a sports brand.

The collaboration was officially unveiled through a 45-second teaser video, released on September 28, 2023. In this teaser, fans had the opportunity to hear directly from Jennie as she responded to questions posed by the Adidas team. These insightful answers offered a glimpse into her thoughts on the collaboration and her approach to fashion and life.

"THE QUEEN X ADIDAS" Jennie collaborates with a sports brand for the first time

Jennie's partnership with Adidas represents a significant milestone in her career and signifies a shift in the direction of BLACKPINK as a group. While the teaser featured her in a single outfit, the impact was undeniable. It left fans eagerly anticipating what more this collaboration had in store.

In the teaser video, the BLACKPINK star exuded her signature style, effortlessly combining minimalism with elegance. She sported a navy blue Adidas jacket paired with matching shorts, along with a white turtleneck crop top. Completing her look were blue suede-style women's Gazelle shoes, personalized with her initials, JRJ (Jennie Ruby Jane), in golden letters.

One of the questions posed to the star in the teaser was,

"What does being an original mean to you?"

This question aligns with Adidas' emphasis on "original" in its branding, particularly within the context of all its products called as "Adidas Originals."

Her response to this question was both sincere and profound,

"Being confident, being genuine, and just being yourself."

Her answer resonated deeply with fans, as it encapsulated the essence of individuality and authenticity, values that many admire her for embodying.

What stood out in this collaboration was the inspirational tone the Solo singer effortlessly infused into what was essentially an advertisement for a sports brand. Her advice to herself, which she generously shared with her fans, emphasized the importance of self-love. She stated,

"One piece of advice I really give myself is to always love yourself."

Let's take a look at some reactions towards "Jennie as an icon,"

Jennie's partnership with Adidas is the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations she has undertaken in recent months. Her ability to seamlessly transition between various fashion styles and her presence as a fashion icon has made her a sought-after figure in the world of fashion and entertainment. Previous collaborations include renowned brands such as Jacquemus, ELLE KOREA, VOGUE KOREA, HERA Beauty, and Calvin Klein, among others.

As fans eagerly await further developments in this collaboration, it is evident that her influence continues to expand, transcending the boundaries of music and fashion. Her partnership with Adidas marks a crucial moment in her career, where her distinctive style meets sportswear fashion, promising to leave a lasting impact on the industry.