"Im obsessed": BLACKPINK’s Jennie amazes Fans with her toned abs in a new advertisement for HERA

BLACKPINK’s Member Jennie has been on a roll for the last couple of months due to numerous collaborations calling for her. Recently, she once again graced the scene with her collaboration with the world-renowned beauty brand HERA. After her esteemed collaborations with VOGUE, Jacquemus, ELLE KOREA, etc., for interviews and photoshoots, it was time for the star to shine again for the beauty brand.

However, fans’ attention was drawn towards a particular thing out of the numerous photos and videos released concerning this. Jennie’s fit physique and toned body, especially the abs region, drew attention. Fans confessed they could see proper muscle cutting in the BLACKPINK member's abdominal region.

They appreciated her, saying she has been working hard on her health and fitness. Fans fell in love with the star even more after learning she’s been taking care of herself despite BLACKPINK’s continuous and busy schedules.

BLACKPINK's Jennie showcases her ripped abdominal muscles in a recent video

HERA is a world-known beauty/make-up brand. On September 26, 2023, a new campaign of BLACKPINK’s Jennie dropped in collaboration with the said brand. However, this was not the first time the star collaborated with the brand.

The BLACKPINK member had previously graced the advertisements for HERA in December of the previous year, where she stood out with her visuals, impressive skin texture, and beautiful make-up in the advertisement photos. This campaign was called the “Born To Be Free” campaign.

The brand campaign of this time represented the spirit of Seoul-made stars as a tribute to the indigenous beauty of South Korea, especially Seoul, under the slogan “HERE. NOW. MYSELF.”

Introduced through a campaign video that was released along with other pictures, the Seoul representative star stands out as she embodies an attitude of only moving forward in life and not setting a limit for anything.

In the video, Jennie confidently displays her beauty while blending with the diverse urban landscapes of the city of Seoul. Acting as the face of the brand, she projects an image of resilience and ambition, driven by her vitality. Furthermore, the use of visually appealing elements and background music in her presentation serves the brand's intended message.

In this video, there was one particular thing that fans could not help but take notice of, Jennie’s hard-toned abs. As she moves and groves around in the video, there is one instance where her bare stomach can be seen, surprisingly with cut muscles and a snatched waist.

Fans were thoroughly impressed by these shots and by the fact that the BLACKPINK member has been sweating it out sincerely in the gym. The other pictures displayed Jennie’s visuals and the products she advertised from close-up angles, accentuating her beauty.

Let’s take a look at some comments about her campaign shoot.

Fans comment on Jennie's toned abs (Twitter/ pinkl0ves and og post/jl_rubyjane)

As BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour has officially come to an end, all the members are taking some time off from each other and have been busy with individual schedules. While the group's future together under YG Entertainment seems fragile, fans hope to see the group as one for as long as possible.