On December 4, 2023, Kim Taehyung's solo album Layover debuted with the score of 82 on Metacritic, becoming the fourth most critically acclaimed album by a Korean soloist of all the time. For those unversed, Metacritic, as per its academy accelerator website, is a site that averages reviews of movies, series, music, and more.

"Metacritic is a website that aggregates reviews of films, television shows, music albums, video games, and formerly books. For each product, the scores from each review are averaged. Metacritic was created by Jason Dietz, Marc Doyle, and Julie Doyle Roberts in 1999, and is owned by Fandom, Inc. as of 2023"

Kim Taehyung released his first-ever R&B debut album Layover in September, winning fans with its meaningful and inspiring message. As Kim Taehyung's Layover hit a new milestone, fans were over the moon and took to social media to celebrate it. One fan stated that Layover will forever be a timeless classic and tweeted:

"OF ALL TIME!! Layover timeless classic! A masterpiece!"

Expand Tweet

"Deserved": ARMYs celebrate Kim Taehyung's latest achievement

Expand Tweet

The BTS member's debut solo album Layover features six songs, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, Slow Dancing, and Slow Dancing (Instrumental). His songs from the album maintained top positions on various music charts, including Billboard and Hanteo.

Following the release of his album, fans continued to shower love and support on the BTS member. Thus, as soon as fans got to know about the Love Me Again singer's album Layover debuting with a score of 82 on Metacritic to become the fourth most critically acclaimed album by a Korean soloist of all time, they took to social media to celebrate and express their pride and happiness.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More about V's recent activities and appearance on Running Man

Kim Taehyung recently appeared on the South Korean variety program Running Man, where he boosted the program's viewership and captivated fans with his stunning visuals. The idol was accompanied by South Korean actor Yoo Seung-ho.

Clips from the show went viral on social media, highlighting the versatility of the Love Me Again singer as an actor and entertainer. Naturally, fans expressed their desire to see him on the show again and praised him for his performance. The Singularity singer looked ecstatic, as he giggled and participated in various games with the Running Man cast.

Expand Tweet

In other news, V is set to enlist for his mandatory military service and has reportedly opted for the Special Mission Unit at Capital Defense Command. It operates under the direct command of the country's President and serves as an anti-terrorism unit.

The Love Me Again singer will reportedly begin his mandatory military service on December 12, according to the South Korean media outlet Dispatch.