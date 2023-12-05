“I will come back healthy”: BTS’ Kim Taehyung assures ARMYs of his decision to enlist in a special duty team, leaving fans proud

On December 5, 2023, BTS' Kim Taehyung went live on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse, alongwith the other three members of the group including Kim Namjoon, Jungkook, and Jimin.

On the same day, Bighit Entertainment confirmed that the Love Me Again singer is confirmed to enlist for his mandatory military service:

"RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together."

Meanwhile, on the same Weverse live, Kim Taehyung assured fans that opting for a special duty team at the Capital Defence Command is his decision and he is excited about it. He assured fans through the Weverse live that he will be fine and return healthy.

"Just be careful': Fans are praying for Kim Taehyung's safety in military

Kim Taehyung confirmed that he is set to serve in the Special Mission Unit at Capital Defense Command which is under the direct control of the President of South Korea. It is the unit that works in the following aspects, as described by X user @taeguide on social media:

"SDT stands for Special Duty Team, which is a military police unit deployed at the headquarters, corps, and division levels of each military unit to carry out initial response to violent crimes or counter-terrorism operations, arrest of armed deserters within the military, special operations, and mobile strikes in urban areas. It is referred to as a ‘special mission unit’."

During his Weverse live, he revealed his new short haircut, and fans stated that he looked much younger, unable to stop sobbing about his buzzcut for the military. In the live, he said that he is excited about enlisting for his military service and has a goal of getting healthier, stronger, and developing stamina so that he won't be tired after returning. He also expressed his desire to be strong enough to perform fifteen consecutive concerts.

Kim Taehyung also stated his reason for opting for the anti-terrorism special unit mission and assured fans that he will be safe, and they do not need to worry. He stated, as translated by X user @taeguide on social media:

"There were article(s) coming out about the unit I will be enlisting. ARMYs were worried, but honestly, I just wanted to challenge myself by going there. I'm going because I'm willing to take the bull by the horns and and I have my own set goal so please do not worry too much please. I am challenging myself but also know how to deflect when needed. I shall return healthy and not hurt. Please trust only me"

Kim Taehyung further said:

"I know I prefer to confront things head on, but also I can sensibly figure out when to get involved and when not to. So trust me"

As soon as fans read about Kim Taehyung's latest commitment and energetic vibe, they felt both emotional and proud.

See how fans are reacting as Kim Taehyung assured ARMYs of his decision to enlist in a special duty team leaving fans proud.

Meanwhile, Kim Taehyung also revealed how he has filmed so much content for the fans and wants them to see it while he will be serving his mandatory military service. He stated, as translated by X user @taeguide on social media:

"For me, it's been three years since I planned something to show you and worked really hard. Even after I'm gone to the military there are still so much and so many things to show you, so please wait for me while watching those. I'll stay healthy and come back to you."

As per the reports of the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, Kim Taehyung is set to begin his military service on December 12, 2023.