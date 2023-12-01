"A new cover for a new song?”: BTS’ Kim Taehyung Weverse thumbnail from him recent live will has fans speculating

On December 1, BTS' Kim Taehyung took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he did a live broadcast for over three minutes.

During the recent Weverse live broadcast, the V singer remained silent, opting to observe the stream of comments in the broadcast's comment section.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the yellow and white-colored thumbnail of the Weverse Live, which resembled a cover picture for an upcoming music release.

This observation evoked excitement among fans who eagerly used social media to express their anticipation for new music from the idol. One user tweeted:

"Please Don’t give me ideas": Fans can't wait for Kim Taehyung new music

Kim Taehyung recently released his debut album, Layover, in September 2023. The solo album features six tracks, including Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing Instrumental, Rainy Days, Love Me Again, For Us, and Blue.

In the thumbnail for the Weverse live broadcast, fans could see Kim Taehyung's neck. It appeared that the singer was wearing a white outfit in the thumbnail. The eagle-eyed fans also noticed the letters FT written on the thumbnail.

Fans immediately took to social media to discuss the possibility of new music from Kim Taehyung, speculating that the thumbnail could be a cover for his new single, album, or even a Christmas song.

Some fans even suggested that the letters FT could stand for FT. JUNGKOOK hinting at a collaboration with his fellow BTS member.

The Weverse live thumbnail also sparked speculation among fans that V might be collaborating with Jungkook for his upcoming music.

See how fans are reacting to the speculation of new music from Kim Taehyung following the Weverse Thumbnail:

Meanwhile, during the Weverse live broadcast, V read the comments left by fans. The first comment expressed how much fans had missed him, to which he responded that's why he came live.

He explained that he had come live on Weverse for a brief moment to show his face and would return later. He was dressed in a white sweater and black sunglasses, suggesting that the weather in South Korea is currently cold. He also confessed that he needed to take a shower.

The Rainy Days singer also revealed the reason behind his Weverse live broadcast, stating that his battery was only at 12% and he wouldn't be able to stay online for long. He also showed off his growing hair.

Needless to say, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of his new music and hope that he will release a Christmas song if possible.

The Love Me Again singer is reportedly scheduled to enlist for his mandatory military service on December 11, according to reports by the South Korean media outlet Dispatch.