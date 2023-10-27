On October 26, 2023, BTS' Kim Tae-hyung once again made history with his debut album, Layover, which became the fastest album by a K-pop soloist to reach 600 million streams on Spotify. The album achieved the historic feat in just 48 days.

Layover was released on September 8, 2023, and consists of six songs, accompanied by five separate music videos, including Love Me Again and Rainy Days, which were released before the scheduled release date of Layover. The remaining songs, Blue, For Us, Slow Dancing, and Slow Dancing (instrumental), were released with the album itself.

As soon as fans learned of the achievement by the Love Me Again singer, they took to social media to celebrate it. One user praised Layover as a successful piece of musical art.

Expand Tweet

"CONGRATULATIONS": Fans celebrate the success of Kim Tae-hyung's Layover

Expand Tweet

Kim Tae-hyung's remarkable album continues to receive praise on social media, with fans congratulating him on his latest feat. No other group or soloist has ever achieved the milestone of reaching 600 million streams with their debut album. Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hyung has become the only K-pop act to do so in less than two months from the release of Layover.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, according to user @Taeguide on the social media platform X, Layover has achieved more notable milestones, surpassing fellow member Jimin's record for his debut album, FACE.

"Layover became the fastest album by a K-pop soloist to have all tracks surpass 40 million streams on Spotify in just 47 days, surpassing "FACE," which took 179 days," Taeguide mentioned.

The Love Me Again singer has also become the first soloist to have all of his tracks simultaneously chart on the Billboard charts. This information was provided by the page Taeguide on X, stating:

"First K-pop soloist in history to simultaneously chart multiple songs on the Billboard Global 200 Excl. US chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

Expand Tweet

As Kim Tae-hyung continues to set and break records, fans can't stop praising him for providing them with such a beautiful album.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, as the Love Me Again singer hit 600 million streams on Spotify, he surpassed the record previously held by K-pop girl group NewJeans with their latest album, Get Up.

Fans are currently encouraging each other to stream Layover even more, hoping the album sets more records.

Expand Tweet

In other news, Tae-hyung recently returned to South Korea after concluding his schedule in Paris, where he attended a Celine Event. Kim Tae-hyung has also been nominated for the 2023 MAMA Awards in the following categories:

Best Male Artist Best Vocal Performance Solo for Love Me Again Song of the Year for Love Me Again (Daesang) Artist of the Year (Daesang) Album of the Year for Layover (Daesang).

Kim Tae-hyung recently held his first solo fan meeting, V(ICNIC), where Jimin made a special guest appearance.